ND Hwy 46 south of I-94 closed

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Ransom County Sheriff Department has closed North Dakota Highway 46 south of I-94 from intersection of North Dakota Highway 1 east to the intersection of North Dakota Highway 18.

Motorists should not use their GPS to get around road closures by using secondary roads. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads in the southeast area of the state could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.