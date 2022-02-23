Hallmark Health Care Solutions Expands Executive Leadership to Meet Growing Demand for Client-Focused Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a blockbuster year of expanding its customer base and portfolio of the leading-edge healthcare workforce, compensation, and contract management solutions, Hallmark Health Care Solutions announces several new executive appointments to its leadership team.
With extensive backgrounds in nursing and healthcare leadership, provider compensation and contracting, vendor management, and more, these new appointments further expand the firm’s customer-centric expertise. As a result, says President and CEO Isaac Ullatil, Hallmark Health Care Solutions is well-positioned for future growth amid rapidly rising demand.
“Our highest priority is our customers and delivering extraordinary results for them,” says Ullatil. “These four new executive hires bring decades of collective insider experience to our clients – so not only have they faced the same challenges our customers face, but they have also proven they know how to overcome them.”
The newest members of the executive leadership team include:
• Matt Dane, DNP, MBA, RN: As Vice President of Business Development for Einstein II, Matt Dane helps hospital and health system clients better source and manage labor, no matter the employment model (direct hire, freelance, gig economy worker, or agency contractor). Dane has nearly two decades of nursing experience, including serving as Baptist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer and the ACNO for Baptist Memphis.
• Jared Steele, MHI: As Vice President of Heisenberg II, Jared Steele helps healthcare organizations identify and bridge gaps in their provider compensation infrastructure so they can strengthen and optimize compliance capabilities. Before joining Hallmark, Steele was a consultant at ECG Management Consultants, where he led the firm’s provider compensation administration and operations service area.
• Aarika Cofer, MHA: As Vice President of Heisenberg II, Aarika Cofer brings hands-on experience in provider compensation management. Having been a customer of Heisenberg II in her previous work, Cofer uses her experience to assist organizations in the optimization of their compensation functions and processes. Most recently, Cofer served as Director of Provider Compensation & Analytics where she led provider compensation strategy and administration at Texas Health Resources.
• Kyle Black, MPH: As Vice President of Business Development for Einstein II Vendor Management System (VMS), Kyle Black brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership and staffing experience to this role, where he leads the market expansion of the VMS solution to help organizations drive increased efficiencies, standardization, and more sustainable labor costs.
More info about the full leadership team at hallmark Healthcare Solutions is available at hallmarkhcs.com.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,500 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated over $3 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit einsteinii.com and heisenbergii.com.
