Amy LaBelle, Highly Awarded Winery, to partner with KZ Enterprises for The Winemaker's Kitchen Show to film this Fall

Amy LaBelle is poised to unseat Martha Stewart as the reigning queen of all things kitchen.” — Kerri Zane, Executive Producer, KZ Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winemaker Amy LaBelle -- Founder of and Winemaker at LaBelle Winery of Amherst, Derry, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire -- partnered with Emmy Award-Winning producer Kerri Zane to produce a lifestyle show based on Amy’s life as a winemaker, entrepreneur, artisan chef, wife, mom of two teenaged sons, and owner of LaBelle Winery.

Zane is a reality TV show development expert, internationally recognized speaker, spokesperson, and #1 fiction best-selling author.

Over the course of her media career, Kerri has served as executive producer for numerous television series and ran one of the top female-owned production companies in Hollywood.

“I'm so excited to share this entrepreneurial journey with you all and my love of wine, food, and family and help people learn to feed their families healthy, fast, and delicious meals that are budget-friendly and time-saving — a must in today’s society,” states Amy LaBelle.

The lifestyle show will take place at LaBelle Winery which features two restaurants, three wine tasting rooms, two event centers, a French-styled food market, a golf course, and two vineyards across southern New Hampshire and at LaBelle’s home. LaBelle also owns and develops all products for The Winemaker’s Kitchen, a specialty wine-infused food line.

Over two days, Zane's team caught the spirit of what will be The Winemaker's Kitchen show in Amherst, New Hampshire. The Winemaker's Kitchen will provide recipes, culinary tips, and tricks from the perspective of a winemaker and an ARTISAN chef, as well as wine education in a fun, gorgeous vineyard setting.

Amy prioritizes putting fresh, made-from-scratch meals on the table every night for her family, despite her busy schedule, and she'll show you how to do the same in tv-show being pitched.

LaBelle’s passion is education. Her weekly "Cooking with Wine" classes, "Introduction to Wine" seminars, and "Wine Pairings" classes have kept LaBelle Winery at the forefront of wine education for the last 10 years. In the process, LaBelle has established herself as a well-known and sought-after educator.

LaBelle Winery earned local and national recognition for each aspect of its business, from Certificates of Excellence to Best of Weddings and Top Women-Led Business. the Business Excellence Award 2021, Recent awards include Top Family-Owned Business in NH, 2020 and 2021, from Business NH Magazine; Best Winery & Vineyard, 2020 and 2021, from NH Magazine, Readers’ Choice; and Best of Weddings, 2021, from The Knot.

