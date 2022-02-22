Bazonzoes Dispensaries Gearing Up for 420 by Giving Back
Michigan dispensary collecting food and personal items as part of their 'Drive to 420'WALLED LAKE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Dispensaries in Walled Lake and Lansing, MI are getting ready for the annual celebration of cannabis, 420 (April 20, 2022), by hosting a canned foods and dry goods drive for local food pantries in all of its locations.
Called, The Drive to 420, the annual fundraiser has been a staple of Bazonzoes’ since they opened in 2010. The dispensary encourages patrons to donate items by offering a shopping spree to 3 winners in each location.
“Basically, for every 2 non-pershiable items on the list that anyone brings into our locations, they get 1 raffle ticket. On 4/20 at 4:20pm, we will raffle off three shopping sprees to each location,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, President of Community Relations for Bazonzoes.
First place gets a $500 shopping spree, second place gets a $250 shopping spree, and third place gets a $100 shopping spree. “We want to stuff both of the lobbies full of donations to our local food pantry partners”, she continued, “this is a fun way for us to amp up for our favorite day of the year, and also make a difference in our local communities”.
The timing for the drive also coincides with a typically slow giving season for local pantries. Bazonzoes will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items, deodorant, toilet paper, shower gel, shaving gel, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, tooth paste, hand wipes, diapers, women’s sanitary items, socks of all sizes, paper towels, and shelf stable or powdered milk. Items should be unexpired and not homemade.
“Many pantries and shelters are starting to run thinner on stock after the big boom during the holiday season right now so it’s a good time to think about giving them a boost,” said Sabo.
The Drive to 420 begins on March 1, 2022 and goes through April 18, 2022. Donations will be collected and dropped off at the pantries on April 19, 2022 and a winner will be announced on April 20, 2022. Patrons must be over twenty-one to participate or over eighteen with a valid medical marijuana card. For more rules, details, and a full list of items being collected, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI with a third location in Lansing and grow and processing opening in 2022.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
