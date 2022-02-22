Submit Release
With Flaming Chains, Thrashing Sabas Moon Productions Enters the Comic Book Publishing Game

Chain fight

Black Sabas by Sabas Moon

Sabas Moon Rising

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Sabas Moon Productions has finalized the last steps in trademarking Black Sabas, the superhero horror comic they publish.

Last month Sabas Moon received the copyright for issue one.

Black Sabas was first published in February 2021 and is available in digital and print formats.

Black Sabas is slated to be a nine-issue comic series. Currently, issues one and two are available, with issue three soon to follow.

By year's end, Sabas Moon plans to make Black Sabas available through Diamond Distribution.

One of the underlying themes of Black Sabas is loss and hope for the future, but ultimately it is meant to be entertaining and fun for all horror fans.

The Story is Black Sabas

As though it was created from a college-ruled notebook in the back of the class, Black Sabas is about losing what you love and the quest to regain it.

Losing what you love is a nightmare. Frank Crosse is haunted by strange dreams of his recently deceased wife. And now he must enter a morbid, desolate place full of anguish and despair battling demons as a Sabas. Given a divine power, he doesn't fully accept Frank must try to bring his wife back and stop an evil hell-bent on destroying him in an apocalyptic blood bath of rain.

The pieces on the game board are being set. Who will win?

Black Sabas is a superhero horror comic told in a traditional, Western comic style. Issue one is 32 pages colored in a classic flat coloring scheme. Visit www.blacksabas.com to learn more.

Get possessed and read the comic book so weird it had to be independent. Available on Amazon’s Kindle platform.

Follow on:
TikTok
Instagram

Jeremy Johnson
Sabas Moon Productions
+ + 16197015368
sabasmoon@blacksabas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Black Sabas The Cartoon

You just read:

