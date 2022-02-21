Baby Powder Formula Recall – Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare

Abbott issued a voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and Elecare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich. With an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later. This recall happened after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility from three states (MN, OH and TX). The FDA, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, continue to investigate this case and suggests consumers avoid purchasing and using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility. The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later. To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call 1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided. No action is needed for previously consumed product. If you have questions about feeding your child, contact your healthcare professional. Cronocacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body. Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases, may become fatal. Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products, and are concerned about the health of their child, should contact their child’s health care provider. If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, you should notify your child’s healthcare provider and seek medical care for your child immediately.