Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,376 in the last 365 days.

Valiance Publications Announces Breakthrough Book: WAR WITH MYSELF

Picture of Shani-Lee Wallis

National Eating Disorder Awareness Week February 21-27

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiance Publications is excited to announce their new book, War With Myself, a startling expose’ written by Shani-Lee Wallis that will completely upend what we know about Bulimia.

According to the National Association of Anorexia and Associated Disorders, approximately 24 million people in the US suffer from eating disorders. Contrary to popular opinion, eating disorders affect not only women, but also men. The advent of War with Myself is most timely. Eating disorders appear to be on the rise.
This profound and compelling book will have a positive impact on all those suffering from eating disorders and those who love them. Its release is scheduled to coincide with National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which is February 21st -27th 2022.

People Are Already Talking about War with Myself!

When news of the book’s release started to make waves on social media, many people have reached out to Ms. Wallis for help and guidance. She is giving many people newfound hope that their battle with Bulimia and other eating disorders can be won.

Revealing her candid thoughts, Ms. Wallis stated, “Sharing my truth provides strength and hope to others. Guiding people on their own path to victory feeds my soul. We must be kind to one another. Everyone is fighting a battle of their own. I encourage people to talk about their fears and what they’re going through. Sharing those details disarms the enemy.”

Book Availability
War with Myself will be available on Amazon and in bookstores. Ms. Wallis is available to the media and for public appearances and talks.

For more information on War with Myself please see below:

Kat McFarlin
KATMAC Company, LLC
+1 402-258-3717 ext. 1001
contact@Katmac.company
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

War with Myself Book Trailer

You just read:

Valiance Publications Announces Breakthrough Book: WAR WITH MYSELF

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.