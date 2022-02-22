Valiance Publications Announces Breakthrough Book: WAR WITH MYSELF
National Eating Disorder Awareness Week February 21-27PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiance Publications is excited to announce their new book, War With Myself, a startling expose’ written by Shani-Lee Wallis that will completely upend what we know about Bulimia.
According to the National Association of Anorexia and Associated Disorders, approximately 24 million people in the US suffer from eating disorders. Contrary to popular opinion, eating disorders affect not only women, but also men. The advent of War with Myself is most timely. Eating disorders appear to be on the rise.
This profound and compelling book will have a positive impact on all those suffering from eating disorders and those who love them. Its release is scheduled to coincide with National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which is February 21st -27th 2022.
People Are Already Talking about War with Myself!
When news of the book’s release started to make waves on social media, many people have reached out to Ms. Wallis for help and guidance. She is giving many people newfound hope that their battle with Bulimia and other eating disorders can be won.
Revealing her candid thoughts, Ms. Wallis stated, “Sharing my truth provides strength and hope to others. Guiding people on their own path to victory feeds my soul. We must be kind to one another. Everyone is fighting a battle of their own. I encourage people to talk about their fears and what they’re going through. Sharing those details disarms the enemy.”
Book Availability
War with Myself will be available on Amazon and in bookstores. Ms. Wallis is available to the media and for public appearances and talks.
For more information on War with Myself please see below:
