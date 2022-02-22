Food Service Direct teams up with National Today to create National Hospitality Worker Appreciation Day on February 23
Food Service Direct and National Today have teamed up to create a day just for hospitality workers - National Hospitality Worker Appreciation Day (Feb 23)USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 15 million Americans work in the hospitality industry in the United States, and 42% of them state that a lack of recognition is one of their largest barriers to moving forward in their careers. To change that, Food Service Direct and National Today teamed up to create a day just for them - National Hospitality Worker Appreciation Day on February 23rd. What a perfect way to celebrate!
What exactly is a hospitality worker? They are all of the people who work at your favorite hotels, restaurants, bars, theme parks, tourist attractions, and more. Thanks to irregular schedules, long hours, and lack of appreciation, the hospitality industry notoriously has one of the largest turnover rates compared to other industries. So how do we show our hospitality workers just how much they mean to us on our travels, food outings and adventures?
FoodServiceDirect.com, the leading online bulk products and food distribution company, and National Today share some tips:
>> Express Gratitude. It is amazing how something as simple as a verbal “thank you” or thank you note can boost morale.
>> Professional Development and Wellness. Today, employees are always looking for enrichment to further their careers or improve their life. Provide educational opportunities and/or access to wellness centers.
>> Stock the Breakroom with Treats. Who doesn’t love a good break time treat? Sites like Food Service Direct are great for buying your employees’ favorite foods in bulk so they can enjoy refreshments regularly.
>> Give a Paid Day Off. Many hospitality workers report feeling overworked. Offer them an extra paid holiday of their choosing to say thanks.
>> Host an After Hours Event. Teamwork makes the dream work, and building your team’s rapport can cultivate a strong company culture. Host an after hours happy hour or dinner with your team, allowing them to enjoy a cocktail as they get to know each other.
>> Add Some Fun. Whether it’s a scavenger hunt at an amusement park or a team building retreat, there are so many fun ways to both thank our hospitality workers and keep them excited for what’s next.
February 23rd is just the start of appreciating our hospitality workers! As one of the largest industries in the world, employing millions across the globe, take a moment to cultivate a thriving culture within this service industry.
To learn more about National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day visit https://nationaltoday.com/national-hospitality-workers-appreciation-day/.
About Food Service Direct
FoodServiceDirect.com is the first food-focused online Marketplace built to provide anyone with access to quality food and supplies in bulk. By creating a selling space for both large manufacturers and local distributors, the FoodServiceDirect.com Marketplace offers the widest variety of products to the widest reach of businesses and consumers alike. We’re here to change the game of distribution when it comes to food.
