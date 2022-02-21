I-94 closed from Jamestown to Fargo; I-29 closed from Fargo to South Dakota border;ND Hwy 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed I-94 from Jamestown to Fargo, I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton.

These closures are due to blizzard conditions causing hazardous travel and zero visibility. The roads potentially could become impassable due to severe snow drifts. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.