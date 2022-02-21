Seven Apply for Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancies

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider seven applicants when it meets to select nominees for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after the Honorable Norma McGee Ogle and the Honorable D. Kelly Thomas, Jr. elected not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election. The applicants are:

Andrew Freiberg

Mark A. Fulks

Thomas Greenholtz

Kyle Hixson

Ray Hal Jenkins

Tracy Jenkins

Jay Arthur Perry

Pursuant to State of Tennessee Executive Orders No. 87 (September 17, 2021) and No. 95 (January 24, 2022), the Council will hold a single virtual hearing for both vacancies via Zoom on March 3 and March 4, 2022. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts

Interested individuals may attend the livestream in the Eastern Section at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Knoxville located at 500 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902 to watch and/or speak in opposition to any applicant. Visitors who want to attend the livestream hearing at the Knoxville Supreme Court Building must check-in with security for admission to the building.

Interested individuals who want to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom to verbally address the Commission to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the livestream.

If you require an accommodation or have special needs because of a disability, or if you have questions or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at 615-741-2687.

Note: Completed applications for all the candidates can be found by clicking on their names above. The links may not work in the emails generated by the RSS feed. If you received this story via email, please go to www.tncourts.gov to view the applications.