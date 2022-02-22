Sunnyside Expeditions redefines Tourism through Adventure, Healing and Experiences with Indigenous Cultures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunnyside Expeditions has embarked on a new mission within the Tourism industry - Director Blake Dyer announced today.
The boutique operator has introduced exclusive tours to The American Southwest, Northern Sweden, Costa Rica and Mongolia.
Mr Dyer said Sunnyside Expeditions was particularly excited about its new Great American Southwest Tour, which he would accompany, with the first departure from Las Vegas, Nevada June 7th, 2022.
“This exclusive journey will experience Wilderness Backpacking, Horseback Cowboy Camping, Sacred Medicine Ceremonies with Native Americans and just about everything you need to fully experience the American West” said Mr Dyer
“At Sunnyside Expeditions we practice Sacred Tourism. Sacred Tourism isn’t simply visiting Sacred Places. It is approaching travel as a personal growth experience, finding relevant meaning in each step, approaching ancient cultures, traditions and even the land itself as student. There are lessons everywhere, even in the solitude of a remote desert trail”
“The itinerary alone is enough to ignite your imagination and spirit; from Hot Air Ballooning over Canyonlands National Park, to visiting the worlds largest living organism an ancient Aspen Grove dubbed “Pando”, to meditating amongst 1,000 foot redrock walls in little known canyons”
“This Wellness Adventure is aimed at travelers seeking something more in their trips to destinations around the world. Every aspect is aimed at connecting deeper with the land and its peoples and eachother. Whether through a volunteer project with the Hopi Nation, the self development exercises on the coach in between destinations, or the sacred medicine with Native Americans to get into deeper touch with ourselves and the nature around us.”
“This tour is aimed at completely immersing you into the West; eating locally sourced foods traditional to the area, medicines indigenous to the desert and learning from the cultures who have grown deep intimate relationships with the land”
“This itinerary has been created from locals living in the region for thousands of years, and with the intention to completely immerse you into the world of the desert”
As an incentive for early birds paying a partial deposit of $500 by February 15, a discount of $500 will be applied to the overall trip price.
The Great American Southwest Journey is priced at $8,499 per person twin-share; international flights are not included; conditions apply.
For further information, terms and conditions, visit www.sunnysideexpeditions.com
For editorial enquiries, images and interviews:
Blake Dyer
Sunnyside Expeditions
1 (435) 225 1936
blake@sunnysideexpeditions.com
Blake Dyer
The boutique operator has introduced exclusive tours to The American Southwest, Northern Sweden, Costa Rica and Mongolia.
Mr Dyer said Sunnyside Expeditions was particularly excited about its new Great American Southwest Tour, which he would accompany, with the first departure from Las Vegas, Nevada June 7th, 2022.
“This exclusive journey will experience Wilderness Backpacking, Horseback Cowboy Camping, Sacred Medicine Ceremonies with Native Americans and just about everything you need to fully experience the American West” said Mr Dyer
“At Sunnyside Expeditions we practice Sacred Tourism. Sacred Tourism isn’t simply visiting Sacred Places. It is approaching travel as a personal growth experience, finding relevant meaning in each step, approaching ancient cultures, traditions and even the land itself as student. There are lessons everywhere, even in the solitude of a remote desert trail”
“The itinerary alone is enough to ignite your imagination and spirit; from Hot Air Ballooning over Canyonlands National Park, to visiting the worlds largest living organism an ancient Aspen Grove dubbed “Pando”, to meditating amongst 1,000 foot redrock walls in little known canyons”
“This Wellness Adventure is aimed at travelers seeking something more in their trips to destinations around the world. Every aspect is aimed at connecting deeper with the land and its peoples and eachother. Whether through a volunteer project with the Hopi Nation, the self development exercises on the coach in between destinations, or the sacred medicine with Native Americans to get into deeper touch with ourselves and the nature around us.”
“This tour is aimed at completely immersing you into the West; eating locally sourced foods traditional to the area, medicines indigenous to the desert and learning from the cultures who have grown deep intimate relationships with the land”
“This itinerary has been created from locals living in the region for thousands of years, and with the intention to completely immerse you into the world of the desert”
As an incentive for early birds paying a partial deposit of $500 by February 15, a discount of $500 will be applied to the overall trip price.
The Great American Southwest Journey is priced at $8,499 per person twin-share; international flights are not included; conditions apply.
For further information, terms and conditions, visit www.sunnysideexpeditions.com
For editorial enquiries, images and interviews:
Blake Dyer
Sunnyside Expeditions
1 (435) 225 1936
blake@sunnysideexpeditions.com
Blake Dyer
Sunnyside Expeditions
+1 4352251936
email us here