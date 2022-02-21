Vālenz® Promotes Jordan Hersh to Senior Vice President, Channel Distribution
Hersh brings 15+ years’ experience solving cost-related healthcare challenges for employers and companies of all sizes
Jordan's passion for success, combined with a proven track record of delivering results, make him the ideal fit to head channel distribution for our company.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to continued expansion of the Vālenz® ecosystem and rapidly increasing demand for its solutions, Valenz leaders have announced a new position on their executive team: Jordan Hersh, MBA, has been appointed to Senior Vice President, Channel Distribution. This appointment marks a promotion for Hersh, who initially joined Valenz in 2007 and has served as Vice President, Business Development since early 2019. Hersh is known as an excellent cross-functional leader, bringing the organization together to meet business goals through client-focused solutions and services.
— Nathan Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer
“Since joining Valenz at the very beginning of our ecosystem journey, Jordan has been a catalyst for ensuring our vision, organizational strategies and new product development are delivered to the market,” said Nathan Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer. “His passion for success, combined with his proven track record of delivering results, make him the ideal fit to head up channel distribution for our company.”
Hersh’s career spans 15 years at the intersection of healthcare and technology, focused on solving client and member challenges in the employer-sponsored healthcare domain. He has an MBA from the University of San Francisco School of Management and extensive experience in business development, strategic partnerships, product marketing, account management and sales strategy.
“I believe deeply in the Valenz mission, vision and promise, and I’m excited to take on this new opportunity,” said Hersh. “I have a lot of ideas and an incredible team here to further enhance our distribution strategy for the benefit of our clients and their members, as well as our own company and ecosystem partners.”
About Valenz
Vālenz® simplifies the complexities of self-insurance for employers through a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement. To balance the relationship between healthcare quality, advocacy and cost, the Valenz approach aligns the patient, payer and provider. We deliver this synergy through a strong foundation with deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades-long expertise in claim reimbursement and payment validity, integrity and accuracy. By establishing transparency and offering data-driven solutions that improve cost, quality and outcomes for you and your members, Valenz engages early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare.
More information is available at valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.
