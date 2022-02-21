Submit Release
Welcome the First Hemp Derived, THC Infused Beverage Sponsor to Motorsports at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg

Delta Beverages is the first THC drink company presented in motorsports, sponsoring racer Christian Brooks, and will be passing out beverages at the race.

We are very excited about the future of our parent company, Delta Beverages, and we are proud to be the first Delta-8 beverage company to release product”
— CEO of Delta Beverages, Jack Sherrie
ST, PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Beverages, the first hemp derived Delta-8 beverage company to hit the market, is proud to announce their sponsorship of Christian Brooks, #96, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this February.

Delta Beverages, the first company to infuse Delta-8 THC into a drink, is a young and new company that is bottled out of Florida. They are the first THC drink presented in motorsports and will be passing out beverages at the race. This event will also be an occasion to release their new HHC drink called the Day Drinker. The drink shares a lot of the same effects as THC, but it is THC FREE.

Aside from a more flavorful taste, the new boosted formula is proven to be stronger with an improved nano delivery system that allows the consumer to feel the effects much quicker than the previous formula. Additionally, consumers can expect the same great taste and experience in every can thanks to a new, upgraded bottling method.

CEO of Delta Beverages, Jack Sherrie, is leading a shift in the way hemp and cannabinoid products can be used to promote wellness and bring people together, “We are very excited about the future of our parent company, Delta Beverages, and we are proud to be the first Delta-8 beverage company to release product,” said Sherrie, “There are many new discoveries happening every day in the hemp and cannabis space, and we look forward to utilizing them as we remain in the forefront of this industry."

Delta Beverages is located in Charlotte, NC, providing holistic, hemp-derived products locally and nationally.

