LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Team and Gordon McKernan Team Together for More NIL Deals

Alexis Morris partnered with Gordon McKernan to surprise the LSU Women's Basketball team.

A Lady Tiger sports her new sneakers on the basketball court.

McKernan makes a swish by partnering with the Lady Tigers.

It was an honor to partner with Alexis to gift the Lady Tigers a special present." — Gordon McKernan
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has elevated his Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deals by signing the Tigers Women's basketball team.

McKernan is an avid supporter of the Tigers women’s basketball team. In December 2021, Lady Tiger Alexis Morris became the first Louisiana college athlete to sign a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with McKernan. Since then, McKernan has redefined college athlete partnerships by extending NIL deals to the LSU Women’s Basketball Team through the end of March Madness.

The basketball team and McKernan’s partnership has proven to be nothing short of a thrill. On Friday, McKernan and Morris teamed together to gift the Tigers women’s basketball team custom sneakers that are sure to carry them through the remainder of a successful season.

On Sunday, the No. 11 Tigers redeemed themselves after losing to the No. 17 Gators back in January. In a sold-out Pete Maravich Center, the Tigers came out with a 66-61 victory against the Gators with many of them wearing their new sneakers. The team plans to wear their sneakers this Thursday for Senior Night when they face Alabama.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has additional offices in Alexandria, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s NIL deals, call (225) 888-8888.

Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 504-595-0311
LSU's Alexis Morris Surprises Her Team with a Shoe Giveaway! | Get Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.