Australian Indie Pop Singer Songwriter Optacure Explores Loss on Melodic New Single "Stray"

Stray cover art

Optacure's Edmund Gemelo Jr

On penetrating new single "Stray", Optacure's emotive lyricism goes deep on one of the most all-pervasive, universal human experiences - loss. 

The song explores the perspective of someone who loses trust in relationships - friends, family, or romantic.”
— Optacure
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Indie Pop Singer Songwriter Optacure's alias is a fabricated word which means Optical Cure, a philosophy of searching for a universal perspective through music. On penetrating new single "Stray", Optacure's emotive lyricism goes deep on one of the most all-pervasive, universal human experiences - loss. "Stray" is the latest in a string of singles from Optacure, following "Mingaw" and "Our Way Home". "Stray" showcase songwriter Edmund Gemelo Jr.'s melodic Elliott Smith-esque vocal cadence and Emmanuel Aguila's bright, layered musical accompaniment and groovy backbeat.

From the Artist:
The song explores the perspective of someone who loses trust in relationships - friends, family, or romantic. In an extended period of thinking of being alone, this person will slowly question what it means to have someone and what the limitations are in every relationship. 

The lyrics and melody are accompanied by nifty music that shifts from groovy to breezy throughout the track.

The song came about fairly quick with Edmund Jr. writing the foundation (lyrics, melody, and guitars) over Christmas season 2021 then sent the tracks to his producer, Emmanuel Aguila, who also wrote the other musical parts of the track.

Written and recorded in the following locations:
Brisbane, Australia
Sunshine Coast, Australia
Quezon City, Philippines

"Stray" is available now on all streaming platforms.

James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 5874359102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Australian Indie Pop Singer Songwriter Optacure Explores Loss on Melodic New Single "Stray"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 5874359102
Company/Organization
Independent Music Promotions
359 Morningside Crescent SW
Airdrie West, Alberta, T4B 0C1
Canada
+1 587-435-9102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

I.M.P was founded in 2011 by “Your Band Is A Virus” author Steve James Moore. One of music PR’s most followed thinkers, James Moore's work has been spread by majors like ASCAP, Performer Magazine, CDBaby, Reverbnation and The Lefsetz Letter. He champions a “music first” mentality and accountability in the industry. He personally manages all of our campaigns. “I’ve played in bands all my life and I was once disappointed by a PR firm myself. That gave me the inspiration to research and write ‘Your Band Is A Virus’ and change the music PR business model to something I’d want myself as a musician. Press needs to be delivered in order to respect the art. That’s what I.M.P is all about. My word is that I.M.P will deliver what we promise to every single artist we work with. What we promise is high amounts of quality press.” – James Moore We provide full-service music PR campaigns for independent musicians of all genres. All our services are strictly based on gaining high amounts of press for chosen bands and solo artists. Press is vital when it comes to grabbing the attention of festivals, labels, licensing companies and new listeners. Artists with high amounts of press and publicity are perceived differently by industry and new listener alike. That is why press is our focus. We fill a much needed void for independent artists.

I.M.P Music PR Services

More From This Author
Australian Indie Pop Singer Songwriter Optacure Explores Loss on Melodic New Single "Stray"
Singer Songwriter Julia Pratt Explores the Obscure Inner World of Dreams on Surreal New Single
Hillsboro Rapper J’Moris is Triumphant on Vibe-Heavy Sophomore Album
View All Stories From This Author