The 5th IP Awareness Summit will be held at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, April 5th – Registration is limited
Creators, intellectual property owners, educators, investors, lawyers, researchers, and more, are invited to this unique eventSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Intellectual Property Awareness Summit, IPAS 2022, is being held by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) in conjunction with the Institute for Business Innovation at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business on April 5th.
One of the leading black women in technology, Tiffany Norwood, will present the keynote. Ms. Norwood, who raised more than $600 million in her 20s to fund a satellite start-up, is Cornell University’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
Ms. Norwood, who received a patent at age 23, will discuss innovation literacy and role of storytelling communications skills in the science of turning imagination into reality.
A second featured speaker is Jonathan Taplin, film producer (Martin Scorsese), author, ex-Innovation Laboratory director and former tour manager for Bob Dylan, will discuss the impact of ‘free’ copyrighted content on creators, businesses and culture.
IPAS 2022 will be held on April 5th at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. “The Future of IP” is this year’s theme. Go here to register. Those unable to be there in-person can attend virtually by registering here.
Panel topics include:
• Entrepreneurship and diversity – Do IP rights help or hinder them?
• Tearing down the IP awareness “disconnect” – What confusion means
• Web3 and rise of “virtual” property – Blockchain, NFTs and IP rights
• China - What to do about the looming threat to innovation and IP?
2022 speakers and panelists include: Laurie Self, VP government affairs for Qualcomm; Jeremiah Chan director of patent licensing for Meta (Facebook), ex-Google; and Erich Spangenberg, CEO IPwe and IPwe-IBM, leading exponent of IP rights and blockchain.
Others include Stephen Key, inventor, licensing expert and Forbes innovation columnist: John Kraski, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Mark Cuban-backed NFT Entertainment.
Go here for the IPAS 2022 program, speakers and their biographies.
To attend in-person, register here. For those unable to attend in-person, a livestream will be available. Availability is limited for both in-person and livestream tickets.
A light lunch will be served on the outdoor patio. A reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be held on the patio following the final panel. California Covid safety protocols will be observed, including proof of vaccination. IPAS 2022 is brought to you by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding, an independent non-profit.
