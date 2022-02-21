Submit Release
Hofmeister comments on passage of school voucher bill

Posted by erin.corbin on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 10:29am

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

OKLAHOMA CITY (Feb. 15, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today made the following remarks about Senate Bill 1647. Gov. Stitt has advocated for the measure, which passed on a 8-7 vote in the Senate Education Committee. 

“Gov. Stitt’s voucher scheme is a rural school killer that will decimate funding for all children in public schools and will negatively affect every public school student across the state. Simply put, vouchers are wrong for Oklahoma kids. Schools cannot provide the high-quality education our children deserve under Stitt’s plan.”

