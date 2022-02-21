Agricultural Films Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increased demand for food due to the growing global population and advancements in agricultural technologies are driving the demand of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agricultural Films Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

The ability of agricultural films to enhance crop quality by reducing soil erosion and preventing the growth of weeds will surely drive the sales of the product. There is a growing usage of the Nano greenhouses across the world to increase the agricultural output and protect the crop from the adverse climatic condition, which is a contributing factor to the industry’s growth.

The rising adoption of biodegradable polymer films due to the growing environmental concerns is expected to fuel the industry’s growth. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of plastic and polythene present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the biodegradable polymer film companies. Technological advancements in the agricultural industry, such as the introduction of ultra-thermic films and ultraviolet (UV) protection films, are expected to positively affect the future growth of the industry.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Agricultural Films market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Agricultural Films research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Agricultural Films market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In Jan 2017, AEP Industries Inc., a North American key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, was acquired by Berry Global Inc., a key manufacturer of agricultural films, in order to remain competitive in the growing industry and to expand its product portfolio in the agricultural sector.

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2019. The increasing population of the developing economies, coupled with the growing demand for food, has resulted in the high demand for the Linear Low-density Polyethylene in the APAC region.

The mulch film segment dominated the market with a share of 49.2% in 2019 due to its ability to maintain the temperature and water retention of the soil and restrain the growth of weeds.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Agricultural Films Market in 2019 due to the growing initiatives of the government in R&D for the development of more advanced and protected agricultural practices. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of polythene and plastic are resulting in the growing adoption of biodegradable polymer films in the region.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geomembrane film

Silage film

Mulch film

Greenhouse covering

The Global Agricultural Films Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Agricultural Films market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report on the global Agricultural Films market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years

