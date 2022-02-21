DEM Reminds Fishers of Commercial Marine License Renewal Deadline of Feb. 28

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds fishers of the Feb. 28, 2022, renewal deadline date for renewing existing multipurpose licenses (MPURP), commercial fishing licenses (CFL), principal effort licenses (PEL), and over 65 shellfish licenses (SFO65).

Eligible fishers in the above four license categories who miss the Feb. 28 deadline date may apply for renewal during the 60-day grace period for late renewals that runs March 1 to Apr. 29, with an additional $200 late fee (which is in addition to the license renewal fee). Eligible applicants are reminded there is no renewal after the Apr. 29 grace period when late fee renewal ends.

DEM is notifying fishers that there are new fishing licenses/endorsements available in 2022. In CFLs, there are three available endorsements: nonrestricted finfish (open to both residents and nonresidents), shellfish other endorsement (residents only), and non-lobster crustacean (Rhode Island residents only).

Student shellfish licenses are available until June 30, 2022, to any resident who is a full-time student and aged 23 years or younger as of June 30. Over 65 shellfish licenses are available to any resident who is 65 years of age or older as of Feb. 28, 2022.

There will be three new endorsements available in 2022 by the application period, which runs until Feb. 28. A total of 36 new quahog and six softshell clam endorsements will be issued on the CFL to eligible residents and 24 new restricted finfish endorsements will be available on the PEL level to both residents and nonresident applicants who meet the required priority criteria outlined in the commercial and recreational saltwater fishing licensing regulations. Interested individuals are welcome to apply with application and guidance documents located here.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.