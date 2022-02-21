Carbon Nanotubes Market, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing

The global carbon nanotube market is expected to reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2027, The carbon nanotube (CNT) market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to its rising demand from end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, automotive, and textiles. Carbon nanotubes are appropriate for a large number of applications necessitating resilience, robustness, electrical & thermal conductivity, and lightweight characteristics as compared to conventionally used materials

Carbon nanotubes display exceptional electrical characteristic and have enormous prospects in applications associated with electrical & electronic encompassing photovoltaic cells, smart textiles, semiconductor devices, sensors, conductors, displays, and energy conversion equipment comprising fuel cells and batteries. Apart from their exceptional electric conductivity, these products have a larger surface area, leading to improved chemical, mechanical, and electrochemical stability. These remarkable properties form the prospective for carbon nanotubes to be used as material for energy conversion and storage.

Stringent government regulation about the harmful effects of carbon nanotubes on the environment may hamper the market demand in the upcoming years. CNTs (both single- and multi-walled) are included amongst the 23 chemical substances listed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The regulation impacts all concerned with manufacturing, importing, or processing carbon nanotubes for an activity that is considered as a substantial new use.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Carbon Nanotubes market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Carbon Nanotubes research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Carbon Nanotubes market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.80 Billion in 2019. The structure of this product type results in better conductivity and the strength of atomic bonds enables it to endure high temperatures.

By industry vertical, the electrical & electronics industry held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period. A much larger number of transistors produced from CNTs can be fitted on a chip, due to their small size, as compared to the number fitted on a silicon chip. Also, the chips are faster, very efficient, and produce much less heat than silicon chips.

North America, in terms of revenue, held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growth and technological advancements in the electronics industry and increased production of engineered polymers (CNTs improve the thermal decomposition and melting temperatures) in the region.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, methods, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Healthcare

Automotive

Textiles

Others

The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Carbon Nanotubes market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report on the global Carbon Nanotubes market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years

Research Report on the Carbon Nanotubes Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Carbon Nanotubes market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Carbon Nanotubes market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Carbon Nanotubes market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Carbon Nanotubes market and its key segments?

