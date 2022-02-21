DollarDoge Announces Token Pre-sale, Aims To Take NFT Industry To New Direction

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at DollarDoge , an NFT game that combines meme token features with puppy NFTs, is pleased to announce its token pre-sale on Pinksale, as it attempts to refine the NFT gaming space. The pre-sale is scheduled to commence on February 21st, 2022 at 10:00 AM UTC.





$DollarDoge Token

$DollarDoge is the utility token of the DollarDoge ecosystem. The token has several use cases, including to play games, trade NFTs, staking and yield farming in the metaverse. Every token holder in the DollarDoge space will automatically generate USDT rewards.

Crypto enthusiasts can purchase $DollarDoge by swapping BNB for the token on PancakeSwap using this contract address - 0x454876d97098528d83e661eD3ddf19b10e397352.

(Goes live on Pancakeswap on Feb 21st, 2022 at 12:30 PM)

Rewards Pool

DollarDoge is a game for the smart players. Users are automatically rewarded with USDT for holding the $DollarDoge token.

Tokenomics

• Name/symbol: DollarDoge

• Total supply: 100,000,000,000

• Pre-sale date and time: 21st Feb @ 10:00 AM UTC

• Min/Max Buy: 0.05 - 2 BNB

• Soft/Hard Cap: 500 - 1000 BNB

• Presale Price 1 BNB = 15 000 000 $DollarDoge

• Presale: 15%

• Burn/Blackhole: 70%

• Marketing: 9% linear monthly distribution over 10 months.

• PCS liquidity: 6%.



The Team



DollarDoge parades a team of experienced and competent blockchain experts with vast years of experience in the blockchain, NFT, and Fintech spaces. Leading as the CTO of the project is Kent Carnegie. He is supported by Bruno Coleridge, who serves as the project's CMO.

Bruno is an experienced professional with a track record of performance in the blockchain industry.

Also in the team is Elsa Charlotte, a senior UX/UI designer of over 5 years. The team's aim is to deliver an NFT game that meets the highest industry standards.

About DollarDoge

DollarDoge is a play-to-earn NFT game built on the Binance Smart Chain network. The game combines popular meme token features with puppy NFTs. Its native token, $DollarDoge, can be used in-game to improve character features and enhance yield opportunities.

The growing DollarDoge ecosystem features NFTs, Games, in-game items, staking, and lots more. The team plans to develop its own doge metaverse so as to attract more players on a global scale.

