New mysterious video for new Single „Letter to My Younger Self (2006)" by NORÐIR - OUT FEBRUARY 25th

New tour dates announced in Germany

With elegant electro-pop and electric guitar sound, the two musicians from Ulm embark on trips through epochs and dimensions. There is always a message in their electro-pop poems.

ULM, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indietronic Time Travel Duo NORÐIR drop a mysterious video for their new Single „Letter To My Younger Self (2006)“ and announced new tour dates in Germany.

In „Letter To My Younger Self (2006)“ NORÐIR travel to the the year 2006 and Viktor meets his younger self being 18 years old. The lyrics in this song are what he is telling his younger self.

This song was written during the 1. pandemic lockdown in Germany when Viktor was in the founding phase of his own company.

The tourdates for their upcoming tour:

Mar 03 Aachen, DE / Kulturzentrum Raststätte

Mar 04 Kassel, DE / Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

Mar 05 Braunschweig, DE / Spunk

Mar 06 Würzburg, DE / L-Club

Press quotes about NORÐIR:

"An exciting, timeless music that seems strangely familiar..." - Radio 7, DE

"With elegant electro-pop and electric guitar sound, the two musicians from Ulm embark on trips through epochs and dimensions. There is always a message in their electro-pop poems, an appeal for cosmopolitanism."- Augsburger Allgemeine, DE

"...With a slightly dreamy and at the same time unreal touch, the two artists bring us an almost surreal musical style, complemented by beautiful melodies." - Berlin On Air, DE

Project info:

NORÐIR are two liberal-minded full-blooded musicians with a fascination for time travel and world history. Equipped with e-drums, looper, e-guitars, synthesizer, visual effects and 3 languages, the band catapults the audience on a journey through time.

Musically, NORÐIR perform a balancing act of several eras. Edgy synth-pop sound of the 80s meets psychedelic soundscapes of the 60s and wraps around clever, contemporary indiepop arrangements: Indietronic. This works not only live but also on Spotify (90,000+ streams for the 1st single "No Hell No").

The band, consisting of Viktor (born in Siberia) and Lars (born in Malaysia), sets a sign against xenophobia and for cosmopolitanism and regularly participates in peace festivals like Festival Contre Le Racisme, Pax Terra Musica and the Ulmer Friedenswochen.

NORÐIR - Letter To My Younger Self 2006 (Official Video)