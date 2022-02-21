PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release February 21, 2022 Protect OFWs with COVID in Hong Kong - TESDAMAN Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva was alarmed by reports of employers in Hong Kong who terminated the contracts or abandoned their Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who tested positive of COVID-19. Villanueva called on the Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Authority, and Department of Labor and Employment for the immediate verification and response to these reports. "Parusa po sa OFW may sakit na OFW ang tanggalan siya ng trabaho. Labag po ito sa karapatang pantao at common decency, anumang panig ng mundo. (Terminating the contract of a sick OFW is cruel punishment. This is against human rights and common decency in any part of the world)," the senator said. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resourcescalled on the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) and Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong to be proactive and thorough in monitoring these reports. "Maraming buhay po ang nakataya dito. Kung may mawalan man ng trabaho, repatriation nila ang kailangang pagtuunan, pati na rin ang COVID-19 treatment ng mga may sakit na OFW. Kailangan din pong panagutin ang mga employers na mag-aalipusta o mag-abandona sa ating mga OFW, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya," the senator said. (Lives are at stake here. If an OFW loses a job, we need to focus on their repatriation, as well as their treatment if they have COVID-19. Employers who abuse and abandon OFWs should take responsibility and be accountable especially during this pandemic.) Villanueva added that the incoming Department of Migrant Workers should be ready for the immediate and appropriate response for situations like this once the next administration appoints its first secretary. The senator said that the new department will have an Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services and an Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation to swiftly address the needs of our OFWs. Villanueva is the sponsor and principal author of the Republic Act 11641 creating the Department of Migrant Workers "Our response to situations like these will be further streamlined under the new department. The new agency should learn from the experiences of our OFWs during this pandemic, as the Department of Migrant Workers will be part of our new normal," he said. OFWs na may COVID sa Hong Kong, bantayan - TESDAMAN Na-alarma si Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva sa mga balitang may mga employer sa Hong Kong na tinatanggalan ng trabaho o inaabandona ang kanilang empleyadong Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) na positibo sa COVID-19. Nanawagan si Villanueva na Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Authority, at Department of Labor and Employment para sa agarang pagtukoy at pagtugon sa mga ulat na ito. "Parusa po sa may sakit na OFW ang tanggalan siya ng trabaho. Labag po ito sa karapatang pantao at common decency, anumang panig ng mundo," sabi ni Villanueva. Nais ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources na maging proactive at mahigpit sa pagmamatyag ang Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) at Philippine Consulate General sa Hong Kong sa mga lumalabas na balita. "Maraming buhay po ang nakataya dito. Kung may mawalan man ng trabaho, repatriation nila ang kailangang pagtuunan, pati na rin ang COVID-19 treatment ng mga may sakit na OFW. Kailangan din pong panagutin ang mga employers na mag-aalipusta o mag-abandona sa ating mga OFW, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya," sabi ng senador. Dagdag ni Villanueva na kailangang ihanda na ng itatatag pa lamang na Department of Migrant Workers ang agaran at maayos na pagresponde sa ganitong sitwasyon kapag may naupo nang kalihim sa susunod na administrasyon. Sinabi ng senador na sa ilalim ng bagong departamento, magkakaroon po ng Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services at Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation para mas madaling tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan. Si Villanueva ang sponsor at may-akda ng Republic Act 11641 na nagtatag ng Department of Migrant Workers. "Sa ilalim ng bagong Department of Migrant Workers, mas magiging streamlined ang ating pagresponde sa mga ganitong sitwasyon. Marami pong matututunan ang bagong ahensiyang ito mula sa karanasan ng mga OFW nitong pandemya dahil ang Department of Migrant Workers ay magiging bahagi ng ating new normal," sabi ng senador.