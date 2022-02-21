CE congratulates national athletes for impressive achievements at Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

MACAU, February 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its exceptional and impressive achievements at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The Chief Executive wrote on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), and people throughout Macao, in expressing feelings of utmost respect, and sending sincere congratulations, to the national athletes for achieving sensational results at the 24th Olympic Winter Games.

The athletes’ collective endeavours had earned the country a total of nine gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals. The number of gold medals gained and the aggregate of awards won represented glorious breakthroughs for Team China, the letter read.

Team China had displayed vigorously the spirit of the Olympics and the sporting spirit of China. Its endeavour had contributed to a splendid, extraordinary and thrilling Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, and had opened a new era in China for winter sports, the letter read.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics had pulled at the heartstrings of the Macao public. Macao had held a series of celebratory events under the theme “Together for a shared future and cheer for the Beijing Winter Olympics!” Members of the Macao public were beyond proud at the momentous performance of the national athletes, and the glory it had brought the country.

The athletes’ determination and their endeavour to gain victory, their resilience and virtuoso skills, and their confidence during competition, displayed the vitality of sport development in China. Their devotion to their task as displayed during the Olympic Games, further spurred the patriotic passion of the Macao public, and helped boost Macao’s effort for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, noted the Chief Executive’s letter.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics were not merely a sporting gala, but also a feast of culture, presenting to the world the attractiveness of Chinese culture, the confidence of China, and the image of a transparent, prosperous, open and hope-filled country.

The MSAR would learn from the sporting spirit of the national athletes – their determination and steadfast approach in the face of challenges, and their power to overcome difficulties, said Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government would seize the opportunities from Beijing’s Winter Olympics, in order to promote development of local sports and the sports industry. In addition, Macao would work closely with Guangdong and Hong Kong in the organisation of the next edition of the National Games, to be held in 2025, the letter read.

The MSAR Government would also dedicate further effort in promoting Macao’s development as a multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture; while advancing the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao, added Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive also sent good wishes to Team China for scaling new heights in sporting events, and for fighting for the glory of the country and of the Chinese people.