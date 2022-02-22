Chef and Lifestyle Personality shares the latest culinary craze, Focaccia Bread Art
Think charcuterie is hot, check out the newest culinary trend!HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever heard of focaccia bread art? Also known as a focaccia garden, or bread garden, Paula Naumcheff is an expert at curating these stunning edible loaves. From a date night at home, to a family fun activity, this delectable art is a feast for all the senses. Chef Paula’s designs range from simple to intricate, and her use of unusual food toppings makes her creations unique, beautiful, and delicious.
A native of Huntsville, Alabama, and the daughter of a NASA rocket scientist, Paula is thrilled with her recent milestones of success as a food and lifestyle content creator, saying “the most beloved roles of my career have come together for what I do today, I have landed my dream job.”
Naumcheff appears as a food and lifestyle expert on television, and most recently launched her YouTube Channel, where one viral video has reached 100K views. She teaches private and public culinary classes, and serves as a corporate food and marketing consultant. A prolific recipe writer, her website www.paulanaumcheff.com contains over 150 sweet and savory dishes.
Ellen Didier Founder and President, Red Sage Communications, Inc, states “Paula Naumcheff is our company’s “go to” chef for facilitating company team-building events that center around food, food pairings, and creative presentation. She is knowledgeable, relatable, and provides creative and practical insights that we can put into practice at home.”
Currently booking appearances, brand ambassador and sponsorship opportunities.
Paula’s Focaccia Garden Designs
#############
www.linktr.ee/paulanaumcheff
Paula Naumcheff
Paula Naumcheff
+1 901-921-0783
paula@paulanaumcheff.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Paula on NBC affiliate creating focaccia bread art!