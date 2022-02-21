Industrial Noise Control Market to be worth US $7,550.0 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Industrial Noise Control Manufacturers Adopting Sustainable Composite Materials to Align with Green Industry Policies

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial noise control sales were valued at around US $5,529.1 Mn at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register 4.6% CAGR and a top valuation of US $7,550.0 Mn by 2028.



Over 152 million units of industrial noise control systems were sold in 2021, totalling a market value worth US$ 5,529.1 Million. A new study by Future Market Insights (FMI) finds that Industrial Noise Control Market is expected to grow at 3.7% y-o-y in 2022. Key factors influencing the growth of industrial noise control market include,

Global Industrial Noise Control Market Analysis (2021A) US$ 5,529.1 Mn Global Industrial Noise Control Market Analysis Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 5,768.9 Mn Global Industrial Noise Control Market Analysis Projected Year Value (2028F) US$ 7,550.0 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2028) 4.6% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 37.3%



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3515

Growing awareness of harmful levels of industrial noise

Increasing emphasis on the protection of workers and employees from noise pollution

Stringent environment regulation related to industrial noise control

Incorporation of integrated noise control technologies in advanced industrial machinery

The industrial noise control industry is witnessing a shift toward biodegradable materials over traditional materials. Manufacturers are incorporating green and sustainable materials in design and development of industrial noise control units to align with the ongoing sustainability trend.

Polymer & Composites Remain Preferred Materials, Accounted for Over 4 in 10 Sales in 2021

The FMI study finds that polymer and composites are highly preferred materials for the manufacturing of industrial noise control units. Over 4 in 10 industrial noise control units sold in 2018 were made of polymer & composites.

Polymers and composite materials have higher soundproofing properties as compared to other materials such as glass, metal and fabric. In addition, new developments in composite materials provide biodegradability and recyclability, leading to higher sales.

Vibration Isolation Units Highly Sought-After

The FMI study finds that over 8 in 10 industrial noise control units sold in 2021 were equipped with vibration isolation unit. As vibrations can significantly impact the overall productivity and durability of a range of industrial machines, industrial noise control with vibration isolation units are highly sought after.

FMI thoroughly analyzed demand trends of different vibration isolation units such as isolation/machinery pads, isolation mounts, equipment bases and spring isolators. Among these, sales of isolation mounts were higher in 2021 and the demand trend will continue in the future as manufacturers consistently introduce advanced and more efficient vibration isolation mounts.

The industrial noise control market is also studied for flexible and rigid industrial noise control instruments by FMI. While both these noise control units significantly address noise pollution issues, FMI study finds that flexible noise control units accounted for the second highest sales in 2018 and demand for rigid noise barriers is expected to grow at 4% in 2022.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3515

Industrial Noise Control Utilization in Internal Application Prominent, Accounted for 7 in 10 Sales in 2021

The FMI study estimates that demand for industrial noise control units for internal noise control application remained higher as compared to the application in external noise control. 7 in 10 industrial noise control units sold in 2021 were for internal application and the demand will continue to grow in the future.

Elevated sound levels at workplaces and other commercial or residential places can cause negative human health conditions such as hearing impairment, annoyance, sleep disturbance, hypertension and in some cases ischemic heart disease. Dissemination of knowledge regarding these harmful effects is contributing to increasing sales of industrial noise control units in the internal noise control application.

Growing awareness of environmental noise as a potential health concern, industrial measures are taken to address the impact of external noise sources. FMI shows that adoption of industrial noise control for external noise control application will grow at 3.9% y-o-y in 2022.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, India, ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, ANZ, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa Key Segments Covered By Material type, Product type, Application, End Use and By Region Key Companies Profiled • Sound Seal Inc.

• Sintesi PLC

• Ventac Co. Ltd

• Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG

• R. Kohlhauer GmbH

• Pyrotek

• ArtUSA Industries Inc.

• KSM Group

• Shaver Industries

• Merford Holding B.V

• REBLOC GmbH

• Durr Universal Inc.

• Bbm Akustik Technologies

• Technofirst SA

• Stopson Italiana Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Demand for Industrial Noise Control Units Consolidates in Manufacturing Sector

According to the FMI study, the manufacturing sector remains a prominent end user of industrial noise control units. Different manufacturing industry verticals such as electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, automotive, metal and others significantly integrate industrial noise control measures.

Over 7 in 10 industrial noise control units were sold in the manufacturing sector in 2018, wherein industrial machinery vertical account for the highest sales. As keeping the noise within the OSHA levels in the different manufacturing sector is pivotal in ensuring health and wellness of employees.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3515

Demand in East Asia Continues to Surge, Europe Represents Second Largest Market

As per FMI valuation, countries in East Asia including China, Japan and South Korea registered significant demand for industrial noise control units in 2021. In terms of sales volume, Europe followed East Asia and collectively, these regions accounted for over 6 in 10 unit sales.

China in East Asia remains leading consumer of industrial noise control. A prominent manufacturing sector in the country contributes to the significant demand for industrial noise control. In Europe, Germany followed by France and the UK accounted for considerable bulk of regional demand in 2021.

While the growth prospects seem steady for the industrial noise control market, development of advanced industrial machineries integrated with noise cancelling technologies and sound or vibration absorbers can impede the market growth in the future.

Global Industrial Noise Control Market by Category

By Material Type:

Polymer & Composite

Glass

Metal

Fabric

By Product Type:

Flexible Sound Curtains Acoustic Foam Acoustic Blankets Sound Absorbers

Rigid Enclosures Silencers Ceiling Baffles Test Chambers Sound Proof Walls Panels Others

Vibration Isolation Isolation Pads Isolations Mounts Machinery Pads Equipment Bases Others





By Application:

Internal Noise Control

External Noise Control

By End Use:

Manufacturing Electrical & Electronics Equipment Industrial Machinery Automotive Metal Other Manufacturing

Construction & Mining

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania



Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3515

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Traffic Signal Controller Market - A study on the Traffic Signal Controller market reveals that the industry is expected to progress at around 4 to 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Demand for Traffic Signal Controller will witness durable recovery in the short-term, with an assured growth outlook in the long run.

Motion Controllers Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Motion Controllers Market is set to witness steady growth of over 5% during 2021-2031. Demand for Motion Controllers will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Turbomachinery Control System Market - This Turbomachinery Control System market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Intelligent Motor Control Market - This Intelligent Motor Control Analysis market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Industrial Control Transformer Market - Industrial control transformer provide stepped down voltages to machine tool control devices for isolating control circuits from all lighting and power circuits and allowing the use of ungrounded or grounded circuits.

Safety Motion Control System Market - Safety standard, easy setup, low maintenance and demand for safe equipment are triggering the global motion control system market. Furthermore, fast and effective diagnostic, high level of availability of machine, etc. can be linked by a single source.

Charge Controller System Market - Charge controllers are used in different type of power generating systems regardless the source i.e. wind energy, solar energy, hydro power based, fuel systems based, etc. and are essential for all power system applications.

Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market - Automation refers to the use of information technology in combination with mechanical technology for manufacturing processes to create an efficient and smart manufacturing infrastructure.

Brush Motor Control Unit Market - The brush motor control unit provides precision control of the speed, and it has an electric power system (EPS), which is responsible for controlling the torque of the motor drive. Brush motor control unit system makes precise current adjustments based on the steering of torque signals; which are detected by torque sensors.

Transmission Control Unit Market - Transmission Control Unit assist in calculating when to change gears in the vehicle, thus enabling optimum performance, fuel economizing, and improving driving quality. A transmission control unit generally works in synchronization with engine control unit to guide the desired mechanism.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-noise-control-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/industrial-noise-control-market