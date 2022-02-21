Paper & Pulp Market Size to Reach USD 740.76 Billion in 2030 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The global paper and pulp business is expanding significantly and thus there is significant increase in demand for paper and pulp raw materials.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paper & pulp market size is expected to reach USD 740.76 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increased demand for paper and pulp from packaging and printing industries and increased use of recycled pulp (deinked pulp) in the production of newsprint, facial tissues, toilet paper, and other products contribute to market revenue growth. The paper and pulp market is the world's largest forest-based industry. The industry manufactures paper products mostly from wood and other resources such as bamboo, rice husk, wheat, straw, and others. Wrapping paper, paper packing material, writing paper, printing paper, and other products are among the most popular products. Furthermore, as internet shopping has become popular among consumers due to its ease and speed of delivery, pulp and paper packaging demand has witnessed a rapid increase. However, with digitization and fluctuating raw material supply, global paper & pulp market faces revenue growth concerns.

Companies profiled in global paper & pulp market report include International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso, Kimberly-Clark Corp, UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd., Oji Paper Co., Ltd., and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Scope of the study:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the paper & pulp market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analyzing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

-By application, packaging segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of paper packaging in the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics sectors, and retail & e-commerce sector is a key driver of packaging segment revenue growth.

-Pulping is one of the most significant and versatile procedures in paper production because it allows for simple separation and removal of cellulose fibers and contaminants. The increasing usage of the chemical pulping process in the manufacturing of high-quality white paper and diverse paperboard products is a major factor contributing to the chemical segment revenue growth.

-Paper & pulp market in Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR in 2020 because of the expanding paper and pulp industry, particularly in countries such as China, which is the world's largest producer of paper. The rising usage of paperboard and cellulose-based goods in healthcare, automotive, and construction industries, as well as expanding trend of e-commerce, are considerably supporting market revenue growth in the region.

Objectives of the Paper and Pulp market study:

A detailed examination of emerging sectors and strategies, along with the growth & penetration status of the Paper and Pulp market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, highlighting emerging opportunities and major challenges

Profile leading players in the Global Paper and Pulp Market with an in-depth Market Share Analysis

Analysis of strategic initiatives undertaken by leading companies including, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures in the Global Paper and Pulp Industry to fortify their market presence

Give strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative strategies

Identify emerging players and decipher tactical approaches that will help them get ahead in the competition

Study product portfolios of major players and regional presence

