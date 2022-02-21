United States BOP Testing Services Market Eyewitness Massive Growth at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2028 | Sunnda, Packard

BOP Testing Service

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States BOP testing services market was valued at US$ 261.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 388.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2028.

Among application, onshore segment is expected to hold dominant position in the U.S. BOP testing services market during the forecast period. The U.S. is one of the leading oil and natural gas producers, owing to its vast oil and gas resources and technological advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. For instance, in 2018, according to the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), the U.S. produced 11.3 million barrels per day and became the largest producer of oil and gas in 2018, after Russia and Saudi Arabia. The Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 have authorized the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to manage federal lands, including leasing certain lands for oil and gas development. Moreover, the oil and gas management program includes over 63,000 onshore oil and gas wells on federal lands.



BOP is an abbreviation for Blowout preventer. BOPs are considered as one of the most important and critical objects on a drilling rig as they are helpful in controlling the back pressure kick inside the wellbore. These objects are treated as a secondary option for controlling the back pressure kick in the wellbore, because the primary option for controlling the back pressure kick is the weight of the mud itself while drilling a well.

A Blowout Preventer, or BOP, is a large valve at the top of a well that may be closed if the drilling crew loses control of formation fluids. By closing this valve, using remotely operated hydraulic actuators, the drilling crew can regain control of the reservoir. Procedures are then initiated to increase the mud density until it is possible to open the BOP and retain pressure control of the formation.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:

⇾ National Oilwell Varco

⇾ SAMOCO Oil Tools

⇾ AXON Energy Services

⇾ Baker Hughes (GE Oil & Gas)

⇾ Schlumberger Limited (Cameron)

⇾ Weatherford International Plc

⇾ B.O.P. Products LLC

⇾ LinRich Solutions

⇾ M&M International

⇾ BHL INTERNATIONAL

⇾ Sunnda Corporation

⇾ Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

⇾ Packard International Inc.

⇾ MidCentral Energy Services

⇾ Winch & Wrench Inc.

⇾ Pathfinder Pressure Testing

⇾ Allegiant Oil Field Service Professionals

⇾ Battle Energy Services

⇾ Trigger Energy Inc.

⇾ XPAT

⇾ Integrated Equipment

⇾ Monahans Nipple-up Oilfield Service

⇾ Greene's Energy Group.



Impact Analysis of Covid-19:-

The report covers the analysis of key market participants paired with development plans and policies, production techniques, price structure of the U.S. BOP Testing Services Market. The report also identifies the other essential elements such as product overview, supply chain relationship, raw material supply and demand statistics, expected developments, profit and consumption ratio.

Key Insights of Report:-

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global U.S. BOP Testing Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the U.S. BOP Testing Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – The basic information of the U.S. BOP Testing Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the U.S. BOP Testing Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the U.S. BOP Testing Services Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End-User, and Region/Country 2016-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the U.S. BOP Testing Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Company with revenue share and sales

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source

