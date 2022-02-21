Liquid Soap Market Size to Reach USD 29.79 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data

Reports and Data

Liquid Soap Market Trends – Increasing demand for natural or organic products in urban areas

Rising awareness regarding benefits of healthy and hygienic lifestyle and supportive government regulations are some key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid Soap Market size is expected to reach USD 29.79 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for chemical-free and natural products is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Consumers are widely exposed to a wide range of information, including hygiene and healthy lifestyles, through various media and online channels. As a result of rising awareness regarding various benefits associated with health and hygiene, consumers are becoming more conscious about cleanliness in their day-to-day life. Consumers are looking for compatible or portable hygiene products that can be used anytime and anywhere. Liquid soaps are one of the most appropriate products that cater to needs and wants of consumers. Liquid soaps help to reduce number of germs and bacteria effectively. In addition, they also protect against certain types of contaminants such as harmful chemicals and infections. Today, majority of people globally are using liquid soap instead of bar soap as it helps to retain more than 30% of skin moisture. Liquid soaps are ideal for dry and sensitive skin due to low pH levels. They are also available in a variety of fragrances such as lemon, lavender, orange, mint, peach, jasmine, and lotus, thereby, driving demand among consumers.

Rising incidence of chronic disease provides manufacturers lucrative opportunities to develop products, which is expected to support market growth during the forecast period. Rising consumer demand for homemade and handcrafted soaps, as well as the convenience of low-cost manufacturing, are attracting more players to global liquid soap market. Rising investment in research and development activities to introduce high quality products is another factor driving demand for liquid soaps going ahead.

Download Sample Copy on Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4927

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Natural or organic segment revenue is expected to account for a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Natural or organic liquid soaps are considered to be non-chemical products processed with organic oils and natural raw ingredients. Consumers prefer organic liquid soaps due to their beneficial characteristics, including anti-bacterial characteristics, reduced skin dryness, better healing properties, and aromatic fragrances.

• Face wash segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period. Liquid face wash has special ingredients such as essential oils and various agents to provide better skin replenishment and skin repair solutions for skin types such as dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, and normal skin. Liquid face wash can prevent skin problems such as acne, scars, dark spots, and pimples. Besides, it also helps to hydrate skin by maintaining pH level. Regular use of facewash can help to reduce damaged skin cells.

• Hand wash segment revenue is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Liquid hand wash is very useful as it helps to kill germs and bacteria on hands due to its anti-bacterial properties. It is very easy to use and does not spread germs from one person to another. Many liquid hand washes have good moisturizing properties, which help to reduce dryness of hands.

• Supermarkets segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share over the forecast period. Supermarkets offer large variety of goods in one place, offer great discounts on bulk purchases, and give seasonal offers to attract many customers toward product purchases.

• Liquid soap market in Europe is expected to account for a robust revenue share during the forecast period. Rising consumer concerns about health and hygiene and increasing demand for natural or organic liquid soap in this region are factors driving manufacturers to improve supply of products to meet changing consumer needs.

• Some companies in the market report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, 3M, Lion Corporation, GOJO Industries, Inc., Kao Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Blue Moon Body Care, and New Avon, LLC.

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4927

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global liquid soap market based on type, product type, distribution channel type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Natural or Organic

• Conventional

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Face Wash

• Hand Wash

• Body Wash

• Surface Cleaner

• Others

Distribution Channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Drug Stores

• Convenience stores

• Online sales Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Commercial

• Household

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4927

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.