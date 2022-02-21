Global Automotive Fabric Market Size Expected to Reach USD 49.79 Billion in 2030

Reports And Data

Automotive Fabric Market Size – USD 34.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Increasing government regulations on driver and vehicle safety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for eco-friendly automotive fabric materials and increasing adoption of water-, fire-, and Ultraviolet (UV) ray-resistant automotive fabric are some key factors driving market revenue growth

The global automotive fabric market size is expected to reach USD 49.79 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for eco-friendly automotive fabric materials and rising adoption of water-, fire-, and Ultraviolet (UV) ray-resistant automotive fabric materials are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition rising demand for luxurious car interiors and comfortable automotive fabrics is increasing product adoption and is expected to boost revenue growth of the global market in the years to come. Moreover, rising demand for vinyl fabrics among consumers for seat coverage due to easy cleaning and maintenance is leading to increasing adoption of vinyl automotive fabrics. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing government regulations for safety of drivers and vehicles, rising usage of airbags and seat belts due to stringent government regulations, and increasing adoption of fabrics that are strongly resistant to water, fire, and extreme weathers are expected to create higher demand for automotive fabrics and drive revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of raw materials is one of the major factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period. Additonally, high cost of material could limit automotive fabric adoption and drive consumers to opt for low-cost alternatives. This could restrain revenue growth of the global automotive fabric market to some extent.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Adient Plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Seiren Co., Ltd., Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., SRF Limited, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Aunde Group SE, and Tesca Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• Polyester segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share over the forecast period. Rising adoption of polyester in vehicles due to properties offered such as wrinkle resistant and water-resistant is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment. In addition, increasing adoption of polyester fabrics due to heat resistance, chemical resistance, and thermoplastic properties is creating higher product demand, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

• Passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global automotive fabric market between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for automotive fabrics for floor covering, insulation, door panels, and seat covers is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the segment. Additionally, increasing usage of automotive fabrics for coating and lamination of car seat fabrics is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

• Asia Pacific automotive fabric market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles and rapid expansion of the automotive industry in countries in the region is expected to result in higher adoption of automotive fibers and drive revenue growth of the market in the region.

• In October 2021, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, in collaboration with Honeywell, Inc., launched new lightweight ballistic liner textile woven with high strength spectra fiber. The fabric offers a lighter weight and all-in-one solution than the other alternative fabrics. The spectra fiber contributes to the overall ballistic performance of the finished product.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global automotive fabric market based on fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region:

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million, Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• Polyester

• Leather

• Vinyl

• Nylon

• Suede

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million, Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• Floor Covering

• Pre-assemble Interior Component

• Upholstery

• Air Bags

• Safety Belts

• Tires

• Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million, Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Trucks

o Buses & Coaches

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Million, Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

