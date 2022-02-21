Biometrics Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a huge impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of a various type of biometric techniques and implementing those in the smartphones & tablets.

The global market landscape of Biometrics is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2020, TECH5, a leading global technology company, launched a biometric eKYC deployment for its users in the country India, having partnered with ID R&D. The biometric includes biometric facial recognition & active liveness detection technology.

The fingerprint recognition sub-segment led the market in 2019 with extensive usage of the fingerprint sensors and recognition systems in smartphones & other IoT devices, ATMs, and many others. Higher research & development costs associated with this sub-segment is also expected to add to the biometrics market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biometrics Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Law Enforcement

Human Resources

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Leading Companies of the Biometrics Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

