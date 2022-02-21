Cloud Seeding Market Size 2022-2029 | Cloud Seeding Industry Share, Revenue and Future Outlook by Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Cloud Seeding Market are RHS Consulting, Ltd North American Weather Consultants, Inc. Snowy Hydro limited Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research (SOAR) and many more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud seeding market size is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of weather modification technologies by various countries, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled” Cloud Seeding Market, 2022-2029”.

Rsesearch Highlights

This report encompasses an in-depth evaluation of the factors driving and constraining the market and also contains a piecemeal study of the different segments of the market. Further, it also supplies a careful examination of the competitive landscape of the market, besides incorporating a detailed analysis of the regional trends and prospects in the market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/cloud-seeding-market-104073

Cloud seeding is a weather control technique in which chemical agents are dropped into clouds to induce rain. The main chemical agents seeded into the upper part of clouds include silver iodide, dry ice, and even common table salt. For example, in Russia and South Africa, weather modification solutions were aimed at minimizing the fall of damaging hail storms. At present, several countries worldwide are running operational weather modification programs to disperse fog, increase rain and snowfall, and reduce hail.

For example, in December 2020, China unveiled its plans of rapidly expanding its weather modification, which involves inducing artificial rain and snow, to cover an area spanning 5.5 million square kilometers by 2025. In March 2021, Ethiopia also announced its arrival in cloud seeding, with the government revealing that the rains that occurred across the country during the month were a part of the government’s technology modernization efforts. Similarly, India has been experimenting with artificial rain solutions in a few drought-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Thus, the vast range of benefits offered by climate control technologies in arid regions worldwide will stimulate the growth of this cloud seeding market.

COVID-19 Impact-



The cloud seeding market growth factors has been harmed by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in lockdown measures in various countries and delays in the implementation of niche projects. Vail Resorts, for instance, one of the longest-running funders of climate modification activities in the central Colorado Mountains, ended funding for all of its planned initiatives this year due to COVID-19-related budget impacts.

Segments-

Based on type, the market is segmented into the ground and aerial-based seeding. In terms of method, the market has been segregated into dynamic cloud seeding and hygroscopic cloud seeding. By geography, the cloud seeding market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers & Restraints-

Mounting Concerns over Water Scarcity Worldwide to Favor the Market

Water scarcity has become an acute concern for large swathes of the human population. According to a 2018 report by the UN, more than 2 billion people around the globe are undergoing extreme water distress. A 2020 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that 3.2 billion people reside in agricultural areas with high to very high water shortages. The growing water crisis across the planet has, therefore, created a dire need for weather technologies that can replenish depleted natural water reserves and build water sufficiency in vulnerable regions. Cloud seeding systems can play a vital role in meeting these challenges, as these technologies can stimulate artificial rain and expand access to usable water in water-constrained regions. Such technologies can be particularly useful in desert regions, such as the Middle East and Northern African countries. For example, at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology, UAE, researchers are testing nanotechnology-based cloud seeding materials that can significantly increase the size of rain droplets and make them denser.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cloud-seeding-market-104073

Regional Insights

Rising Trend of Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America will have the largest cloud seeding cloud seeding market share due to high technological advancements in climate control systems. In North America, the use of climate modifying solutions for communication and surveillance is also driving market development.

Europe is also expected to have a healthy growth rate in this sector, as countries in the region are making concerted efforts to reduce their reliance on erratic rains and develop their own "rain cycles." The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to expand due to the various rain-inducing programs undertaken by regional governments, as well as increased demand for commercial applications.

Competitive Landscape-

Government Programs to Promote Cloud Seeding in Arid Areas to Encourage Innovation

Government initiatives, such as increasing the implementation of artificial rainfall technologies to improve water levels in countries such as India, are expected to drive the demand for weather control equipment. Furthermore, governments in India, the United Arab Emirates, and China are investing heavily in weather modification activities, generating huge opportunities for research and innovation for market players.

Industry Development-

July 2020: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE, declared that it had executed 219 cloud seeding operations across the country, using over 4,500 flares manufactured by the NCM's Weather Enhancement Plant.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Seeding Market Report

RHS Consulting, Ltd

North American Weather Consultants, Inc.

Snowy Hydro limited

Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research (SOAR)

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-seeding-market-104073

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com