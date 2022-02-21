Sulfur Market Size (2022-2029) | Sulfur Industry Share, Analysis and Future Demand

Companies covered in sulfur market report are SINOPEC, Oxbow Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Company LLC, Saudi Aramco, GAZPROM, PVS Chemicals, Qatar Petroleum, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Tengizchevroil LLP, Chemtrade, and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for fertilizers in the plantation of sugarcane and oil palm is predicted to boost the sulfur market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Sulfur Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By End-Use Industry (Agro-chemicals, Chemical, Metal, Petroleum, Rubber, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029” the increasing consumption of rubber is likely to enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic. The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sulfur-market-102143

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Sulfur Market:

SINOPEC

Oxbow Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Company LLC

Saudi Aramco

GAZPROM

PVS Chemicals

Qatar Petroleum

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Tengizchevroil LLP

Chemtrade

Completive Landscape :

Construction of New Sulphur Pipeline by ADNOC to Accelerate Growth Prospects

ADNOC Sour Gas, a market leader in sour gas field development, and a major international sulfur producer announced that it has started to construct a new Sulphur pipeline, to carry molten Sulphur produced by its Shah field sour gas operations, as it maximizes the value of its resources. The supplementary pipeline will carry the liquid Sulphur from the main processing plant to the granulation Sulphur plant located 11 kilometers away, where the Sulphur is granulated, stockpiled, and finally transported, via rail, to a Sulphur handling terminal at ADNOC’s Ruwais Downstream hub.

The construction of the new Sulphur pipeline is expected to aid the sulfur market trends due to the production expansion to cater to the demand of sour gas, thus, boosting the existential operations and flexibility in processes. Moreover, the growing deals and partnerships among major companies are expected to spur opportunities for the sulfur market share in the forthcoming years.

For instance, ACWA Power, Saudi Aramco, and Air Products signed a partnership agreement to form an over $8 Billion Gasification/Power joint venture (JV) located at Jazan Economic City (JEC) in Saudi Arabia. The 25-year contract will include the supply of feedstock by Saudi Aramco to the JV, and the JV will produce power, hydrogen and other utilities for Saudi Aramco. Whereas Air Products will own at least 55 percent of the JV, with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power owning the balance.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sulfur-market-102143

Market Restraint :

Adverse Effects of Sulfur to Restrict Market Revenue

The harmful effects of sulfur and its derivatives is a key factor predicted to dwindle the growth of the market during the forecast period. Sulfur derivatives such as sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide are known for their adverse effects on the environment as well as humans and animals. The inhalation and consumption of sulfur can cause heart damage, neurological effects, damage to the immune system, effect on eyesight, suffocation, and others. These factors together are predicted to dampen the sulfur market size. However, the growing application of sulfur in insecticides, and fungicides are expected to encourage the growth of the market

Regional Analysis :

Rising Production of Metal to Spur Opportunities for the Market in North America

Geographically, the global sulfur market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for sulfur in the fertilizer and rubber processing industries in emerging nations such as China, India, and others.

Moreover, increasing demand fertilizers in plantations of oil palm, rubber and sugarcane is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market in Asia Pacific. North America is likely to hold the largest market share due to the growing demand for Sulfur in the production and leaching of metals form oxides.