Non-GMO Food Market to Worth USD 1,231.13 Billion by 2028 | Non-GMO Food Industry CAGR of 10.20% (2021-2028)

Companies covered in Non-GMO Food Market are Cargill Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.) Amy’s Kitchen (California, U.S.) Danone S.A. (Paris, France) United Natural Foods (Rhode Island, U.S.) Hormel Food Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.) Hain Celestial (New York, U.S.) Organic Valley (Wisconsin, U.S.) The Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.) PepsiCo Inc. (New York, U.S.) Clif Bar & Company (California, U.S.) and many more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Non-GMO Food Market size hit USD 577.74 billion in 2020. The market value is estimated to rise from USD 623.96 billion in 2021 to USD 1,231.13 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.20% during the projected timeline. The shifting inclination of consumers towards healthier foods is a major factor driving the market growth. The healthy-eating trend has gained significant momentum during COVID-19 and will continue to create new opportunities for market players worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Non-GMO Food Market, 2021-2028”.

Non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) foods are formulated with ingredients derived from genetically engineered organisms. These foods offer significant health benefits, which is why they are increasingly becoming popular among the masses. Besides a range of health benefits, these foods are highly sustainable and eco-friendly. A significant percentage of consumers are choosing environmentally-friendly products, which is boosting non-GMO food production across the globe.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Cargill Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Amy’s Kitchen (California, U.S.)

Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

United Natural Foods (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Hormel Food Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.)

Hain Celestial (New York, U.S.)

Organic Valley (Wisconsin, U.S.)

The Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.)

PepsiCo Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Clif Bar & Company (California, U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/non-gmo-food-market-106359

COVID-19 Impact

Market Demand Soars as Health and Immunity gain Importance

Health, immunity, and wellbeing gained ample significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which aided non-GMO food market growth globally. The vast majority of individuals were seen opting natural food ingredients as they looked to improve their personal health. However, movements on restriction, supply chain uncertainty, and other factors created several roadblocks for the market between 2020 and 2021.

Segments

Based on type, the Non-GMO Food Market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & nuts, meat & poultry products, dairy products, processed food, beverages, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is classified into specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail stores, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/non-gmo-food-market-106359

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing R&D to Advance Non-GMO Food Market Landscape

As more consumers switch towards sustainable foods, the non-GMO food market is swiftly moving from being a niche market to a mainstream market within the food & beverage sector. The market is fueled by the rising number of certified non-GMO processors.

Rising R&D investments in the field will further support the market developments. Both the market players and research organizations are actively funding research and development projects to introduce innovative products to the market. For instance, Nature’s Path introduced a new keto line of cereal and granolas in September 2021. These products are non-GMO, 100% organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, and do not contain artificial flavors or sweeteners.

However, the availability of a wide range of alternative and presence of competing labels acts as a restraint to the market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Led by Growing Sustainable Food Demand

North America is slated to dominate the non-GMO food market share during 2021-2028. The regional trends will be influenced by the explosive growth in the demand for sustainable food products. Increased awareness towards personal health as well as the environment are key factors influencing customers and their purchasing decisions.

Europe will record substantial growth in the market, led by growing sales of non-GMO food products across the retail sector. Favorable policies by the respective governments to encourage the production and consumption of such products will positively influence the regional market.

Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific will grow at a notable CAGR during the projected period, driven by growing consumer interest in sustainable products, rising purchasing powers, and growing awareness towards non-GMO foods.

Key Industry Development



March 2021 – Bel Brands, a prominent food brand in the U.S., introduced Boursin Dairy Free – a new plant-based cheese. The product is vegan, non-soy, lactose-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/non-gmo-food-market-106359

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Analysis on Global Demand of Different Types of Non-GMO Food Supply Chain and Trade Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Non-GMO Food Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Cereals & Nuts Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Poultry Products Beverages Dairy Products Processed Food Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Personal Care & Cosmetics Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/non-gmo-food-market-106359

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com