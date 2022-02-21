Mobile Satellite Services Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for mobility, growing focus on data applications and services, and rising digital technology advancements are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 5.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of real-time location data using IoT technology.

The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of satellite services and low transport costs are factors also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations, low bandwidth, and weak voice and data quality are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Mobile Satellite Services market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Mobile Satellite Services industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

November 2019-EchoStar Mobile, a division of EchoStar Corporation and a mobile satellite manufacturer providing connectivity throughout the North Sea, Europe, and the Mediterranean Sea via a unified satellite and terrestrial network, announced the introduction of the innovative Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to deliver secure connectivity over mobile satellite.

The Land Mobile Satellite Service is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to widespread use in the defense and military industries.

The data service segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019, owing to Its ability to deliver satellite data to government entities to inform warnings of disasters at an early stage.

The aerospace & defense industry is expected to see a higher acceptance of mobile satellite services over the forecasted period due to the launch of a wide range of satellite and cellular communication systems.

Key participants include Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Satellite Service Market on the basis of type, service, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Maritime MSS

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Broadcast MSS

Personal MSS

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Service

Video Service

Tracking and Monitoring Service

Voice Service

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Automotive

Mining

Aviation

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Mobile Satellite Services in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Mobile Satellite Services in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Mobile Satellite Services?



