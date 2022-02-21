Nanopatterning Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rise in the use of nanopatterning technology for coronary heart disease treatment.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for surface customization at the nanoscale and cost benefits of producing photonics by using nanopatterning is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.78 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.1%, Market Trends – The rise in the use of nanopatterning technology for coronary heart disease treatment.

The global Nanopatterning Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid increase in demand for nano-patterned surfaces is one of the key factors driving the growth of the nano-patterning market. Also, growing demand in the healthcare sector for biomedical applications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of nanopatterning technology to treat coronary heart disease is also expected to propel the market growth.

However, the high cost of equipment is expected to hinder the nanopatterning market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, OBDUCAT AB has introduced innovative technology using chemical vapor deposition method, enabling the complete industrialization of nanoimprint lithography. This innovative technology will empower OBDUCAT to maintain a nanometer-level pattern resolution and, at the same time, maintaining the desired anti-stick properties.

The nanoimprint lithography segment dominates the market throughout the forecast time frame due to the higher throughput capability.

The UV nanoimprint lithography segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period owing to the ability to print intricate patterns on wafers. On the other side, the Soft lithography segment is likely to see substantial growth in the future due to advantages such as fast prototyping.

Due to the rising use of IoT and AI-powered smart devices across the world, nanopatterning technology uses has increased in the consumer electronics sector, which is expected to boost this segment growth in the nanopatterning market.

Key participants include Toppan Photomasks, Inc., Nano Terra, Inc., AMO GmbH, Nanonex Corporation, Obducat AB, IMS Chips, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, NIL Technology ApS, SVG Optronics Co., Ltd, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nanopatterning Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nanoimprint Lithography

E-beam lithography

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft lithography

UV nanoimprint lithography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Foundry

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Nanopatterning market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Nanopatterning market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

