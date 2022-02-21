Interventional Cardiology Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Statistic Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the technological developments in interventional cardiology devices are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 15.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

The global Interventional Cardiology Market is expected to reach USD 26.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions. The government has increased the allocation of healthcare budgetary in developing countries, and it has also introduced several reimbursement policies to encourage the adoption of technologically advanced interventional cardiology devices.

The awareness programs launched by the various non-profit organization, academic institutions, and government regarding the coronary heart diseases and technologically advanced diagnostic solutions is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry in the emerging economies. Increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers for the production of more enhanced, accurate, and cost-effective technology will drive the market growth of the product over the forecast period.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. In order to meet the growing demand for the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Angioplasty stents dominated the market with a share of 40.3% in 2019 due to the innovation of technologically advanced stents such as bioabsorbable stents, which minimizes the artery blockages.

The Hospital segment is expected to dominate the end user segment due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced devices.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Interventional cardiology market in 2019 due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers for product development and high healthcare expenditures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China and India getting affected by the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Cardiology Market on the basis of Product, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters)

Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons)

Plaque Modification Devices

Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents)

Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac Catheterization labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Interventional Cardiology market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Interventional Cardiology market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Leading Companies of the Interventional Cardiology Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Ivascular, BIOTRONIK, and Biosensors, among others.

