Global Online Game Market 2022 Growth In Industry, Players Profile, Revenue Generation, Market Value, Competition and Opportunities, Facts and Figures, Data Projection Till 2028

Global Online Game Market report covers detail of key regions for business landscape, recent developments, leading vendors, and trend analysis. Rising sales, market value, and growth rates for each segment is investigated in this report.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Online Game Market size is anticipated to grow due to advent of cloud gaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality. These new technologies have played an important role in taking up of Online Games and it is expected to go upwards. Rise in competition of gaming industry is also expected to pave the way for Online Games. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 1,18,190 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 2,73,950 million. The CAGR during this period is over 12.8% during the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “ Global Online Game Market, 2022-2028 ”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Tencent

Activision Blizzard

Sega

Electronic Arts

Apple

Ubisoft

Zynga

Square Enix

NetEase Games

NEXON

NCSoft

Bandai Namco Holdings

There has been a rise in many online gaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Vimeo, and others.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic presented with opportunities, rising digital transformation during this period enabled the demand for ERPs that are managed on the cloud, leading to global enterprise resource planning software (ERP) market growth.

Global level players of Global Online Game Market share are Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and Tencent, etc.

The Global Online Game Market is segmented on the basis of types, consumer age, and geography.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO)

Simulation Games

Action/Adventure

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Role-Playing (RPG)

Educational Games

Segmentation by consumer age range: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Below 18 years old

18-25 years old

26-35 years old

36-45 years old

Above 45 years old

Geographically, the market is divided into, Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia), Australia, Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, and France), Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Online Game Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Game Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Online Game Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Online Game Segment by Type

2.2.1 Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO)

2.2.2 Simulation Games

2.2.3 Action/Adventure

2.2.4 Strategy Games

2.2.5 Sports Games

2.2.6 Role-Playing (RPG)

2.2.7 Educational Games

2.3 Online Game Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Online Game Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Online Game Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Online Game Segment by Consumer Age Range

2.4.1 Below 18 years old

2.4.2 18-25 years old

2.4.3 26-35 years old

2.4.4 36-45 years old

2.4.5 Above 45 years old

2.5 Online Game Market Size by Consumer Age Range

2.5.1 Online Game Market Size CAGR by Consumer Age Range (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Online Game Market Size Market Share by Consumer Age Range (2017-2022)

3 Online Game Market Size by Player

3.1 Online Game Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Game Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Online Game Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Online Game Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…

