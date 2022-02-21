Oral Hygiene Market Is Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 5% to Top US$ 70 Bn By 2031

Oral Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Pastes, Gels, Powder, Polish), Breath Freshener, Rinse) & - Global Forecast to 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oral hygiene market is anticipated to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.



“Rise in awareness regarding oral & dental care is increasing the requirement for various oral hygiene products. Manufacturers are emphasizing on developing more variety of products, which, in turn, is fuelling market growth,” according to a Fact.MR analyst

The global market for oral hygiene reached around US$ 50 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031. Demand for toothbrushes is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Rising demand for oral hygiene products in Japan and growing opportunities for oral hygiene product manufacturers in Germany also supplement the growth prospects of oral hygiene products in the global market.

Oral Hygiene products are intended to cleanse the oral cavity, freshen the breath, and maintain good oral hygiene. The oral Hygiene market offers a range of product types, including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, and toothpaste.

The rising prevalence of dental caries both among children and adults is expected to drive the market. Growth in the market is driven by the rising incidence of dental diseases, the rising number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technological advancements in oral care products are the major factors driving the growth of the oral care market. On the other hand, product recalls for the oral care market are expected to restrain the market's growth. Moreover, the adverse effects of teeth whitening products pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Type

• Breath Fresheners

• Dental Floss

• Denture Care

• Mouthwashes and Rinses

• Toothbrushes and Replacements

• Toothpaste



Distribution Channel





• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies And Drug Stores

• Online Retail Stores

• Other Distribution Channels





Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers are experiencing cut-throat competition due to rise in demand for oral hygiene products across the world and numerous players in this space. In order to sustain in this landscape, they are focusing on diversifying their portfolios.

In 2019, Ashland launched its extensive range of oral hygiene products ingredients and products such as Captivates™ Encapsulates, Gantrez™ AN Polymers, FlexiThix™ Polymer, and others.

In August 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company launched hum by Colgate, a smart electric toothbrush. It includes smart sensors that enable users to track the frequency, duration, and coverage of their unique brushing style, and provides personalized guidance on which spots need more attention.

In November 2020, GSK Consumer Healthcare forayed into the specialized denture care category in India with the launch of the Polident brand.

In January 2021, an Indian company, Dabur entered the mouthwash category with the launch of Dabur Red Pulling Oil, an Ayurvedic mouthwash.



COVID-19 Impact on the Oral Hygiene Market

The most prominent impact of the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, social distancing, and quarantine measures have been the shift in consumer purchasing patterns from in-store to online. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted distribution channels and consumer behavior related to essential and non-essential goods, with similar trends seen in the oral hygiene and oral care market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on dental care services at the global level as most of them were shut down. Recently, more dental services are reopening; however, patients are opting for at-home dental remedies due to the risk of getting exposed to the infection, thus increasing demand for at-home application of oral care.

Key Points Covered in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Opportunities for Oral Hygiene Product Suppliers in 2021

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Oral Hygiene Products Industry and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the oral hygiene market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash/dental rinse, dental floss, and dental accessories) and distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, online sales, and other retail formats), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

