Vaccine Market is projected to reach USD 77.90 Billion by 2028, Finds Emergen Research

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased investment in vaccine development activities are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vaccine Market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation for the forecast period, 2021-2028. The use of the technology for malady wipeout through direct correction of disturbances in traditional physiology, engineering the immunologic response, and alteration of microorganism targets within the host which is anticipated to drive the market with substantial opportunities.

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the healthcare burden of diseases on countries and affects their socio-economic development. Emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.

Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting growth of the market. Increased funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has also contributed to growth of the global vaccine market.

North America holds the biggest share of the market and is anticipated to keep its position intact throughout the forecast span. This can be attributed to the native presence of major market players, early adoption of the most recent technology of sequential piece of editing, and better awareness regarding edges related to sequence piece of writing. moreover, high government funding and investments by market players for analysis and development activities on genetic modification additional boost the market.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are embrace Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E.

Further key findings

In August 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a collaboration with Brazil’s Eurofarma to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin American countries. COMIRNATY will be manufactured by Eurofarma with Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply chain network. Eurofarma will get raw materials for the drug from the U.S. and manufacturing will begin in 2022. Vaccine production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses yearly which will be exclusively distributed within Latin America.

Monovalent vaccine segment revenue is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize single microorganism and antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccine is preferable for development of a strong immune response.

Toxoid vaccines are administered to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus and diphtheria. This vaccine is administered to induce an immune response to protect against disease caused by toxins secreted by specific bacteria. This vaccine is part of a course of multiple doses and booster shots are given when travelling to high-risk countries.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Vaccine Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Vaccine market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Vaccine market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vaccine market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DTP

HPV

Pneumococcal Disease

Meningococcal Disease

Influenza

Hepatitis

Varicella

MMR

Polio

Herpes Zoster

Rotavirus

Others

