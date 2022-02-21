Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Research Report Analysis by Growing Demands, Investment Opportunity

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases.

The report on Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2027.To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come. In addition, the unique expertise of the researchers behind the study in strategic growth consulting enables product owners identifies important definition, product classification, and application.

Competitive Outlook:

These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights

In September 2019, a new product-line of Xylem’s closed ultraviolet disinfection equipment, Wedeco Acton PE, was launched for application in salt water and hard water systems. The product is developed for disinfection purpose in aquaria, well boats, zoos, aquaculture farms, saltwater hot springs, and similar places with saltwater surroundings.

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

Infections contracted in healthcare centers and hospitals are a major contributor to global mortalities. The surrounding environment bears a high significance in disease transmission, and innovative technologies such as UV disinfectant systems are being introduced into healthcare centers to mitigate the environmental transmission route of diseases. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is a novel technology with high prospects in microbial disinfection.

Regional Overview:

The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast (2020-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

