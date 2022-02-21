3D Bioprinting Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R & D of stem cell and regenerative medicines are driving the demand of the market

Market Size – USD 641.2 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends –The rising prevalence of COVID-19

The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, which is resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The 3D bioprinting technology is also utilized in the research of the vaccine by different biotherapeutic companies. Due to the pandemic, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in demand over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

Leading Companies of the 3D Bioprinting Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

