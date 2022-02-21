Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research

The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period. Rising venture capital funding in EdTech companies is also expected to boost growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the next few years.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market players.

This report on the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

As a result of rising implementation of AI technology in colleges and universities to streamline admission processes, the higher education segment among the end-use segments is projected to account for largest revenue share contribution to the global market over the forecast period.

Due to the high presence of international market players, such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., in countries in North America, and higher deployment of AI-based solutions, the market in this region is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to that of other regional markets in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

