Smart Vision Sensors Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global smart vision sensors market size is expected to reach USD 31.73 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 18.6% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart vision sensors market size is expected to reach USD 31.73 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 18.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of smart vision sensors in end-use industries such as electronics & semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage, among others. Use of smart vision sensors in industrial settings has garnered significant traction over last couple of years.

These sensors deliver several benefits over host-based systems and provide innovative functionalities in measurement, inspection, and various other vision-based applications. In industrial-settings, smart vision sensors aid in decision making associated with localized pass/fail, networked management capabilities, and I/O part rejection. This results in smaller system footprints and in turn, simplifies and streamlines machine vision applications. Majority of such sensors enable manufacturers and system integrators in the customization for image enhancement, object measurement, and feature location, among others.

Also, machine vision helps in eradicating physical contact between a test system and items/parts to be tested, thereby averting possibility of any damage and removes maintenance time and expenses linked with wear & tear caused to mechanical components. Additionally, machine vision improves safety and enhances operational benefits by decreasing need for human involvement in a production process.

Radical Highlights of the Smart Vision Sensors Market Report:

By technology, MEMS segment revenue is expected to expand a rapid rate over forecast period. MEMS technology enables smart vision sensors to handle and maintain considerable volumes of data, which is collected by the sensor and processed with the help of a microprocessor. Primary benefits of MEMS technology are low power consumption, enhanced reproducibility, better precision, and increased selectivity and sensitivity.

Smart vision sensors market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to emergence of Industry 4.0 and increased spending on factory automation to lessen production costs, reduce time to market, and enhance quality standards. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Omron Corporation is causative of robust market growth.

Some major players in the market include Datalogic SPA, Aquifi Inc., Omron Corporation, Isra Vision AG, Baumer, Ximea GmbH, Baster AG, Qualitas Technologies, SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, and Cognex Corporation.

Regional Analysis of the Smart Vision Sensors Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

