IoT Security Market to Reach USD 88.09 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing incidence of malware and ransomware attacks and increasing regulations for IoT security are some key factors driving IoT security market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Security Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 88.09 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of malware and ransomware attacks and development and deployment of more efficient solutions is expected to drive growth of the global IoT security market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Increasing regulations for IoT security is expected to further propel the global IoT security market growth over the forecast period. Rising emphasis among governments of developing countries for development of smart cities is also expected to boost growth of the global IoT security market during the forecast period.

The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the IoT Security market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Further Key Highlights

Increasing trend of companies adopting Bring Your Own Device trend and IoT security threat to organizations’ networks is a factor driving revenue growth of the network security segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing need for security solutions across various industries.

In terms of revenue share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead among other end-user segments during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT based consumer electronics globally.

The report analyses the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the IoT Security market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global IoT Security research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Mocana Corporation, and Karamba Security Ltd. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT security market on the basis of type, component, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Solutions

Encryption

Unified Threat Management

Analytics

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Manufacturing

Defense

Government

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Logistics & Transportation

Others

