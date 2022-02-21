Low-Cost Satellite Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research

The global low-cost satellite market size is expected to reach USD 4,395.8 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.0% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global low-cost satellite market size is expected to reach USD 4,395.8 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of low-cost satellites can be attributed to growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery. Low-cost satellites, such as nanosatellites provide a cost-efficient means for earth observation via remote sensing and deliver frequent imageries with high temporal and spatial resolution, which is essential for monitoring and studying dynamic processes, such as land cover, vegetation, oceanography, and inland water.

Imaging application of low-cost satellites is steadily garnering traction in various scientific fields and, thus numerous initiatives by space agencies, universities, and private firm to launch low-cost satellite missions is spurring market growth. For instance, in July 2019, SatRevolution, which is a Polish firm, announced the deployment of its first two nanosatellites, KRAKsat and Swiatowid. This deployment is the first step by the company in its initiative to launch 1,024 nanosatellites under its Real-time Earth-observation Constellation (REC) project.

In militarily applications, low-cost satellites, particularly microsatellites and nanosatellites, are of immense significance. These satellites are appropriate for launch-on-demand purpose that may be beneficial for military space operations in the coming years. Also, low-cost satellites can be deployed in anti-satellite applications by maneuvering the satellites (with soft or hard-kill payloads) near the target satellite and activating them at the intended time.

Low-cost satellites market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rising adoption of advanced technologies, increasing research and development activities for low-cost satellites, and high defense budget allocation, particularly in the US. In addition, presence of leading companies providing low-cost satellites is causative of steady market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include Dauria Aerospace, Planet Labs, Axelspace Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SpaceX, Thales Alenia Space, Spire Global Inc., Bradford Space, and GeoOptics Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global low-cost satellite market on the basis of satellite type, application, end-use, and region:

Satellite Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Communication

Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military

Civil

Commercial

Regional Analysis of the Low-Cost Satellite Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

