Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth and key Industry Players, Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Increasing adoption of EVs due to rising carbon emissions and demand for green energy are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size reached USD 5.64 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth, as carbon emissions continue to rise and more stringent norms are being deployed.

Increased adoption of plug-in electric cars is being driven by rising levels of carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants produced by transportation fleets. As a result, demand for electric vehicle charging stations in both public and private locations is rising. Rising demand for green energy is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead. Green energy is expected to play a key role in both public and private electric charging points.

The market research report on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2030.Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market are powered and backed by human answers.

The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market:

Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse), ABB Ltd, Electrify America LLC, EV Connect, Inc., Greenlots, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Further Key Highlights

E-mobility service provider segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period as E-mobility service providers offer optimal monetization, leading to increased network profitability, more freedom of choice, and improved electric fleet management.

Normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising demand for normal chargers among the working class owing to low cost, particularly in developing countries with larger demographics and increasing need for low-cost charging.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordably priced electric vehicles for regular usage is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the basis of provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Charging Point Operator

E-Mobility Service Provider

Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

CCS

Chademo

Normal Charge

Tesla Super Charger

Type-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 ( 240 V)

Level 3 (200V -600V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-in Hybrid PEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Public

Private

Key Features of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

