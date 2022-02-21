Hybrid Operating Room Market Size, Share, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028

The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Hybrid Operating Room industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Hybrid Operating Room market along with crucial statistical data about the Hybrid Operating Room market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Hybrid operating rooms are more cost-effective than traditional surgical suites as surgical and imaging equipment are all in a single place and this also improves efficiency by eradicating the need to transfer patients to troubleshoot issues.

Hybrid Operating Room (OR) is an advanced procedural space which combines traditional OR with an image guided interventional suite. The combination allows performance of highly complex and advanced surgical procedures. The rooms and teams are combined to meet the complex needs of patient surgery. These state-of-the-art spaces allow for the combination of image guided surgeries with open procedures.

Hybrid ORs allow smooth conversion from minimally invasive surgery space to an open procedure space by providing necessary capabilities and personnel in one space. Hybrid ORs have also led to development of new procedures, which provide patients with complex diseases wider options. Hybrid ORs permit surgeons to work in an efficient manner to achieve best outcomes. A variety of medical professionals work in hybrid ORs such as imaging professionals, surgeons, and other specialists to ensure complex needs of patients are met more efficiently.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hybrid Operating Room market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hybrid Operating Room market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hybrid Operating Room market.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Hybrid Operating Room industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Hybrid Operating Room sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Hybrid Operating Room industry.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

This report on the global Hybrid Operating Room market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Hybrid Operating Room market.

Hybrid OR space is increasingly used for neurosurgery procedures to perform Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), brain aneurysm, carotid artery disease, and Arteriovenous Fistulas (AVFs). Rise in incidence of neurological diseases and advancements in surgical robotics used in hybrid OR to perform precision surgeries is driving revenue growth of the neurosurgical segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high investment by governments in healthcare infrastructure, presence of major players, and high demand for minimally invasive procedures. Furthermore, rise in patient visits to physicians, high per capita income, and technological advancements are propelling growth of the market in the region.

Major companies in the market include Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

