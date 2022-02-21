Operating Room Integration Systems Market Business Opportunities, Key Players, Current Trends, Market Challenges in 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Size – USD 1,313.6 Million in 2019, Operating Room Integration Systems Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing worldwide need for customized medication and a rise in innovative technologies for healthcare in hospitals are driving the market growth. Operating rooms (OR) are becoming increasingly complex and congested due to the growing need for devices during operations, such as surgical lights, producing tables, and surgical displays

Operating room integration systems offer a solution to the issues faced by operating rooms. The new operating rooms contain centralized data and provide connections to audio and video, and monitors on all surgical instruments at the central command center, allowing the surgeon to conduct different duties effectively without the necessity of going past the operating rooms. Integration systems for operation rooms are configured for clinical operations to enhance workflows, operational support, and peer coordination.

The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is formulated thorough primary and secondary research and is verified by experts and professionals in the industry. The data is well-represented through charts, graphs, tables, figures and other pictorial presentations. The report also offers details about current pandemic outbreak, increasing prevalence of various diseases, research and development activities, investments

The Operating Room Integration Systems Market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of companies as well as some medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market revenue.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Hillrom Services Inc., among others.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT). Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Highlights of Report :

By device type, the audio-video management systems of integration systems accounted for a revenue of USD 0.42 billion in 2019. These projected to rise with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period; due to the increasing risk of breaking or pulling the essential cord during surgery or damage to any equipment, there is a high demand for MIS attributable to its associated advantages such as healthcare facilities.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecasted period due to the lack of hospital beds and scarce economic resources, outpatient surgery is increasingly performed, allowing physicians to achieve a more significant number of day-care surgical procedures.

By application, general surgery applications are significant contributors to the Operating Room Integration Systems Market, owing to the growing number of hospitals implementing MIS technologies involving integration systems, combined with the rising number of chronic diseases and needing surgical procedures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market as :

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Video Management System

Display System

Documentation Management System

Operating Room Integration Systems Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - Operating Room Integration Systems Market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: This section analyzes the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market introduction, product offerings, scope, growth opportunities, market risks, and key driving forces.

Chapter 2: This chapter presents a detailed study of the key manufacturers in the Operating Room Integration Systems Market , with sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3: This elaborates on the competitive scenario, with details on the major manufacturers and vendors.

Chapter 4: This section studies the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market based on regions.

