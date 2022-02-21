APAC HVDC Transmission Systems Market - Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Share, Competitive Dynamics And Outlook to 2022

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has provided a new research report on the APAC HVDC Transmission Systems Market for the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

The APAC HVDC transmission systems market is estimated to account for US$ 1,767.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2019–2027).

The most recent edition of the APAC HVDC Transmission Systems Market report includes useful information on market developments, opportunities, industry player activities, and market size with geographic trends. The research includes a full business analysis of leading and developing competitors, as well as their size, market share, and growth factors. The report also includes a complete study analysis of major segments, including market development history, new product offers, and the most recent market news.

HVDC (high voltage direct current) is a type of DC current that is sent over vast distances by overhead transmission lines or undersea cables. HVDC transmission is chosen over HVAC transmission because it is more cost-effective when long distances, losses, and other considerations are taken into account.

Major Key Players:

• ABB Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• General Electric Co.

• Prysmian SpA

• Hitachi Ltd.

• TransGrid Solutions Inc.

• ATCO Electric Ltd.

Drivers & Trends:

The projections featured in the APAC HVDC Transmission Systems Market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation:

By System Components

• AC & DC Harmonic Filters

• Converters

• DC lines

• Circuit Breakers

By Technology

• LCC

• VSC

By Development

• Overhead

• Underground

• Subsea

• Combination

By Power Rating

• Below 1,000 MWs

• 1,001 to 2,000 MWs

• 2,001 MWs and above

Regional Classification:

The research covers significant areas such as North America, Europe, China, and Japan, and provides an in-depth geographical analysis of the APAC HVDC Transmission Systems Market. It also covers important countries (regions), such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and so on.

Research Methodology:

We use a thorough research methodology that includes data triangulation using top-down and bottom-up approaches, as well as primary research to validate the projected market estimates. The data utilized to estimate market size and forecasts for various segments at the global, regional, and country levels comes from the most reliable published sources as well as interviews with key stakeholders. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of a market for a given forecast period is determined using several elements and their amount of impact on the market.

